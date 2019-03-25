2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, scores, results, second round schedule, times, locations

Eight teams punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 after wins on Sunday. No. 2 seed UConn defeated No. 10 seed Buffalo 84-72 in the second round. Napheesa Collier recorded 27 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in the win.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded a triple-double in a win for No. 2 seed Oregon. She had 29 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 91-68 rout over No. 10 seed Indiana.

Ionescu's triple-double is the 17th in NCAA tournament history as she joins Stanford's Nicole Powell as the only players in Division I history with multiple triple-doubles in the NCAA tournament. Ionescu also had one in 2018 first round. — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) March 25, 2019

The only lower seed to win on Sunday was No. 5 Arizona State over No. 4 seed Miami (FL). The Sun Devils were down five heading into the fourth quarter, but quickly tied the game up. With the game tied at 55 with 10 seconds left, the Sun Devils forced a turnover and were subsequently fouled. Robbi Ryan hit both free throws to win 57-55.

The two No. 1 seeds in action both won by 20-plus points. No. 1 seed Mississippi State beat No. 9 seed Clemson 85-61, behind Teaira McCowan's 30-point performance. The No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional, Louisville, defeated No. 8 seed Michigan 71-50. The Cardinals forced 22 turnovers in the game.

No. 2 Iowa won 68-52 over No. 7 seed Missouri to move in the Greensboro Regional. It will play the winner of Kentucky-NC State.

Both No. 3 seeds advanced on Sunday, but not without some late-game drama. Shambria Washington made a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left for No. 4 seed Texas A&M to take the lead over No. 5 seed Marquette in the Chicago Regional. The Aggies moved on with a 78-76 win and will face the winner of Notre Dame-Michigan State in the next round. No. 4 seed South Carolina beat Florida State 72-64 to make its sixth consecutive Sweet 16.

NCAA Women's Tournament schedule

Sunday, March 25 -- Second round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 2 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72 ESPN Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

9 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61 ESPN Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS

9 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR



Monday, March 26 -- Second round

7 p.m. No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 Kentucky ESPN Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC 7 p.m. No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Michigan State ESPN Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN 7 p.m. No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 6 South Dakota State ESPN Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY 7 p.m. No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 UCLA ESPN XFINITY Center, College Park, MD 9 p.m. No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 California ESPN Ferrell Center, Waco, TX 9 p.m. No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Gonzaga ESPN Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR 9 p.m. No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Missouri State ESPN Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA 11 p.m. No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 BYU ESPN2 Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA

NCAA Women's Tournament results

Friday, March 22 -- First round

12 p.m. No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 1:45 p.m. No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 2 p.m. No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 2 p.m. No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 2:30 p.m. No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54 ESPN2 KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY 4:15 p.m. No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67 ESPN2 Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC 4:30 p.m. No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76 ESPN2 Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA 4:30 p.m. No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61 ESPN2 Reed Arena, College Station, TX 4:30 p.m. No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61 ESPN2 Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT 7 p.m. No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 7 p.m. No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 7 p.m. No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL 9:30 p.m. No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46 ESPN2 Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS 9:30 p.m. No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40 ESPN2 Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR 9:30 p.m. No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62 ESPN2 Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL

Saturday, March 23 -- First round