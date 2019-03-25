2019 NCAA Women's Tournament schedule: Bracket, scores, results, second round schedule, times, locations
UConn, Mississippi State and six others advance to Sweet 16 on Sunday
Eight teams punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 after wins on Sunday. No. 2 seed UConn defeated No. 10 seed Buffalo 84-72 in the second round. Napheesa Collier recorded 27 points, 16 rebounds, eight assists, three blocks and two steals in the win.
Sabrina Ionescu recorded a triple-double in a win for No. 2 seed Oregon. She had 29 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds in a 91-68 rout over No. 10 seed Indiana.
The only lower seed to win on Sunday was No. 5 Arizona State over No. 4 seed Miami (FL). The Sun Devils were down five heading into the fourth quarter, but quickly tied the game up. With the game tied at 55 with 10 seconds left, the Sun Devils forced a turnover and were subsequently fouled. Robbi Ryan hit both free throws to win 57-55.
The two No. 1 seeds in action both won by 20-plus points. No. 1 seed Mississippi State beat No. 9 seed Clemson 85-61, behind Teaira McCowan's 30-point performance. The No. 1 seed in the Albany Regional, Louisville, defeated No. 8 seed Michigan 71-50. The Cardinals forced 22 turnovers in the game.
No. 2 Iowa won 68-52 over No. 7 seed Missouri to move in the Greensboro Regional. It will play the winner of Kentucky-NC State.
Both No. 3 seeds advanced on Sunday, but not without some late-game drama. Shambria Washington made a 3-pointer with 27 seconds left for No. 4 seed Texas A&M to take the lead over No. 5 seed Marquette in the Chicago Regional. The Aggies moved on with a 78-76 win and will face the winner of Notre Dame-Michigan State in the next round. No. 4 seed South Carolina beat Florida State 72-64 to make its sixth consecutive Sweet 16.
NCAA Women's Tournament schedule
Sunday, March 25 -- Second round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 71, No. 8 Michigan 50
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 72, No. 5 Florida State 64
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 68, No. 7 Missouri 52
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 78, No. 5 Marquette 76
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 57, No. 4 Miami (FL) 55
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 84, No. 10 Buffalo 72
|ESPN
| Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 85, No. 9 Clemson 61
|ESPN
| Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 91, No. 10 Indiana 68
|ESPN2
| Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
Monday, March 26 -- Second round
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State vs. No. 6 Kentucky
|ESPN
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|7 p.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame vs. No. 9 Michigan State
|ESPN
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse vs. No. 6 South Dakota State
|ESPN
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|7 p.m.
|No. 3 Maryland vs. No. 6 UCLA
|ESPN
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|9 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 California
|ESPN
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|9 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State vs. No. 5 Gonzaga
|ESPN
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|9 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 11 Missouri State
|ESPN
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|11 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford vs. No. 7 BYU
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
NCAA Women's Tournament results
Friday, March 22 -- First round
|12 p.m.
|No. 1 Louisville 69, No. 16 Robert Morris 34
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|1:45 p.m.
|No. 4 South Carolina 74, No. 13 Belmont 52
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|2 p.m.
|No. 2 Iowa 66, No. 15 Mercer 61
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|2 p.m.
|No. 5 Marquette 58, No. 12 Rice 54
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|2:30 p.m.
|No. 8 Michigan 84, No. 9 Kansas State 54
|ESPN2
|KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, KY
|4:15 p.m.
|No. 5 Florida State 70, No. 12 Bucknell 67
|ESPN2
|Halton Arena, Charlotte, NC
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 7 Missouri 77, No. 10 Drake 76
|ESPN2
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, IA
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Texas A&M 84, No. 13 Wright State 61
|ESPN2
|Reed Arena, College Station, TX
|4:30 p.m.
|No. 10 Buffalo 82, No. 7 Rutgers 71
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 2 UConn 110, No. 15 Towson 61
|ESPN2
|Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT
|7 p.m.
|No. 10 Indiana 69, No. 7 Texas 65
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|7 p.m.
|No. 9 Clemson 79, No. 8 South Dakota 66
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|7 p.m.
|No. 5 Arizona State 60, No. 12 UCF 45
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 1 Mississippi State 103, No. 16 Southern 46
|ESPN2
|Humphrey Coliseum, Starkville, MS
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 2 Oregon 78, No. 15 Portland State 40
|ESPN2
|Matthew Knight Arena, Eugene, OR
|9:30 p.m.
|No. 4 Miami 69, No. 13 Florida Gulf Coast 62
|ESPN2
|Watsco Center, Coral Gables, FL
Saturday, March 23 -- First round
|11 a.m.
|No. 3 Maryland 73, No. 14 Radford 51
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|11 a.m.
|No. 1 Notre Dame 92, No. 16 Bethune-Cookman 50
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavillion, South Bend, IN
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 Kentucky 82, No. 11 Princeton 77
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Center, Tulsa, OK
|11 a.m.
|No. 6 South Dakota State 76, No. 11 Quinnipiac 65
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 NC State 63, No. 14 Maine 51
|ESPN2
|Reynolds Coliseum, Raleigh, NC
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 6 UCLA 89, No. 11 Tennessee 77
|ESPN2
|XFINITY Center, College Park, MD
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 3 Syracuse 70, No. 14 Fordham 49
|ESPN2
|Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY
|1:30 p.m.
|No. 9 Michigan State 88, No. 8 Central Michigan 87
|ESPN2
|Purcell Pavilion, South Bend, IN
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 5 Gonzaga 68, No. 12 Little Rock 51
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 11 Missouri State 89, No. 6 DePaul 78
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 8 California 92, No. 9 North Carolina 72
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|3:30 p.m.
|No. 7 BYU 73, No. 10 Auburn 64
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 1 Baylor 95, No. 16 Abilene Christian 38
|ESPN2
|Ferrell Center, Waco, TX
|6 p.m.
|No. 2 Stanford 79, No. 15 UC Davis 54
|ESPN2
|Maples Pavilion, Stanford, CA
|6 p.m.
|No. 4 Oregon State 80, No. 13 Boise State 75
|ESPN2
|Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR
|6 p.m.
|No. 3 Iowa State 97, No. 14 New Mexico State 61
|ESPN2
|Hilton Coliseum, Ames, IA
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Lack of upsets means great Sweet 16
Even when the NCAA Tournament fails to surprise, it surprises us more than ever -- the Sweet...
-
Houston has water party after win
The Sampsons came locked and loaded for a full-on celebration after defeating No. 11 seed Ohio...
-
NCAA Tournament: Sweet 16 field set
The Sweet 16 this year is full of chalk after Sunday's second round action
-
2019 NIT: Schedule, results, bracket
Sights are set on Madison Square Garden for the nine teams remaining in the NIT field
-
Takeaways from the round of 32
Only one Pac-12 school remains and the No. 3 seeds from Texas look like contenders
-
NCAA Tournament tip times, schedule
The complete television and streaming list for how to watch 2019 March Madness