2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

Washington laying an egg in a 55-47 loss to Oregon on Saturday night may have an impact on the Huskies' NCAA Tournament prospects, but it had little consequence for where they will stand in the Pac-12 Tournament. With or without the loss, Washington had already clinched the No. 1 seed in next week's event.

The game did have an impact on Oregon's postseason standings, however. The Ducks avoided the No. 7 seed -- and a potential showdown against No. 10 seed Stanford -- by securing the No. 6 seed. They will play No. 11 seed Washington State in the first round on Wednesday.

USC-Washington will kick off the festivities in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, part of a quadruple-headers worth of action.

Below is the bracket and schedule for the rest of the event:

2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona -- 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 2: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Cal -- 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State -- 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 5: No. 1 Washington vs. Game 1 winner -- 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 6: No. 4 Oregon State vs. Game 2 winner -- 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State vs. Game 3 winner -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Game 4 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11 -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated Pac-12 Tournament bracket here.

2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.