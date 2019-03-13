2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament action
Washington laying an egg in a 55-47 loss to Oregon on Saturday night may have an impact on the Huskies' NCAA Tournament prospects, but it had little consequence for where they will stand in the Pac-12 Tournament. With or without the loss, Washington had already clinched the No. 1 seed in next week's event.
The game did have an impact on Oregon's postseason standings, however. The Ducks avoided the No. 7 seed -- and a potential showdown against No. 10 seed Stanford -- by securing the No. 6 seed. They will play No. 11 seed Washington State in the first round on Wednesday.
USC-Washington will kick off the festivities in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, part of a quadruple-headers worth of action.
Below is the bracket and schedule for the rest of the event:
2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona -- 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Cal -- 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State -- 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington vs. Game 1 winner -- 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 Oregon State vs. Game 2 winner -- 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State vs. Game 3 winner -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Game 4 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Pac-12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Will Wade won't talk to LSU
Wade's attorney has informed LSU his client won't talk until the feds show their hand
-
Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh odds, ACC picks
SportsLine's projection model simulated Syracuse vs. Pittsburgh 10,000 times
-
Louisville vs. Notre Dame odds, picks
SportsLine's projection model simulated Louisville vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times
-
Trust Builder: Final chances to impress
The Pirates, Buckeyes and Hoosiers will get their chances to impress the selection committ...
-
Making the case for four mid-majors
Matt Norlander's look around college basketball also has insight on why the NCAA's NET ranking...
-
Top Picks: Three plays for Wednesday
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets