2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Live scores, updates, schedule, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament action
The Pac-12 semifinals have arrived and four teams are looking for an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. The first semifinal will feature No. 1 seed Washington. The Huskies will face No. 5 seed Colorado at 9:30 p.m.
The late game in the Pac-12 will be between No. 2 seed Arizona State and No. 6 Oregon. Oregon is coming off a win over No. 3 seed Utah on Thursday night.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: No. 1 Washington vs. No. 5 Colorado -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 10: No. 2 Arizona State vs. No. 6 Oregon -- 11:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Pac-12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75
Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72
Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51
