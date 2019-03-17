2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Live Washington vs. Oregon score, updates, live stream, March Madness

The Huskies and Ducks will meet on Saturday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 title

Washington and Oregon both look to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Las Vegas. No. 1 seed Washington advanced to the final with a victory over No. 5 Colorado, though just barely, earning a close five-point win. 

The second semifinal contest on Friday was the one that brought all the drama. It took overtime, but No. 6 seed Oregon kept its hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid alive with a 79-75 victory over No. 2 seed Arizona State. 

2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- No. 1 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61
Game 10: No. 6 Oregon 79, No. 2 Arizona State 75 (OT)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75
Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72
Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54  

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51  

