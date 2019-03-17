2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Live Washington vs. Oregon score, updates, live stream, March Madness
The Huskies and Ducks will meet on Saturday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 title
Washington and Oregon both look to secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament on Saturday night in Las Vegas. No. 1 seed Washington advanced to the final with a victory over No. 5 Colorado, though just barely, earning a close five-point win.
The second semifinal contest on Friday was the one that brought all the drama. It took overtime, but No. 6 seed Oregon kept its hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid alive with a 79-75 victory over No. 2 seed Arizona State.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- No. 1 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Pac-12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61
Game 10: No. 6 Oregon 79, No. 2 Arizona State 75 (OT)
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75
Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72
Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn odds, expert picks
Michael Rusk is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks.
-
ISU grabs Big 12 title, March momentum
Cyclones showed off their balance in dominant 78-66 Big 12 championship game victory
-
2019 Big East tourney bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action
-
Harvard vs. Yale odds, expert picks
Michael Rusk is on a hot streak on his college basketball picks.
-
2019 printable NCAA Tournament bracket
The NCAA Tournament bracket will be unveiled Sunday during the Selection Show on CBS
-
2019 AAC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow the action in the 2019 AAC Tournament