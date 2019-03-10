2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Pac-12 Tournament action
Washington laying an egg in a 55-47 loss to Oregon on Saturday night may have an impact on the Huskies' NCAA Tournament prospects, but it had little consequence for where they will stand in the Pac-12 Tournament. With or without the loss, Washington had already clinched the 1 seed in next week's event.
The game did have an impact on Oregon's postseason standings, however. The Ducks avoided the 7 seed -- and a potential showdown against 10-seed Stanford -- by securing the 6 seed. They will play No. 11 seed Washington State in the first round on Wednesday.
USC-Washington will kick off the festivities in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon, part of a quadruple-headers worth of action. Below is the bracket and schedule for the rest of the event:
2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores
Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
Stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC vs. No. 9 Arizona -- 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado vs. No. 12 Cal -- 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA vs. No. 10 Stanford -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon vs. No. 11 Washington State -- 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington vs. Game 1 winner -- 3 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 6: No. 4 Oregon State vs. Game 2 winner -- 5:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State vs. Game 3 winner -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 8: No. 3 Utah vs. Game 4 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on ESPN
Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated Pac-12 Tournament bracket here.
2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights
Games begin Wednesday at 3 p.m.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Conference tournament auto bids
The Racers are the first of 68 and have made the NCAAs for the second consecutive season
-
LSU's Wade misses game, contract bonus
Wade missed LSU's regular season finale, and (for now) a massive contract bonus
-
Houston vs. Cincinnati odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup 10,000...
-
North Carolina sweeps Duke
North Carolina sent off its seniors in style by beatind Duke for the second time this seas...
-
2019 SEC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
-
Spartans capture share of Big Ten title
Follow our updates from East Lansing as the No. 9 Spartans face the No. 7 Wolverines