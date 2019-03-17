2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores: No. 6 seed Oregon beats Washington, secures automatic bid

The Ducks cruise by Washington and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament, second title in four years

Oregon will go dancing again. The No. 6 seed Ducks will be in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in seven years after defeating No. 1 seed Washington in the Pac-12 Championship. Junior guard Payton Pritchard led the way for the Ducks. He had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the 68-48 win.

Before Saturday's games Jerry Palm projected Washington will be a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oregon was not projected to be in the tournament before winning the title.

2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Check out the updated Pac-12 Tournament bracket here.  

2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights 

2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- No. 6 Oregon 68, No. 1 Washington 48

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61
Game 10: No. 6 Oregon 79, No. 2 Arizona State 75 (OT)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75
Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72
Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54  

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51  

