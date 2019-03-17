2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores: No. 6 seed Oregon beats Washington, secures automatic bid

Oregon will go dancing again. The No. 6 seed Ducks will be in the NCAA Tournament for the sixth time in seven years after defeating No. 1 seed Washington in the Pac-12 Championship. Junior guard Payton Pritchard led the way for the Ducks. He had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds in the 68-48 win.

Before Saturday's games Jerry Palm projected Washington will be a No. 10 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Oregon was not projected to be in the tournament before winning the title.

2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11 -- No. 6 Oregon 68, No. 1 Washington 48

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 9: No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61

Game 10: No. 6 Oregon 79, No. 2 Arizona State 75 (OT)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75

Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58

Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72

Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65

Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51