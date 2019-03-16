2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Washington-Oregon championship matchup set

With the semifinals out of the way, we're set to crown a 2019 Pac-12 Tournament champion on Saturday. In Las Vegas, it will be No. 1 seed Washington trying to hold off the upset bid of No. 6 Oregon inside the T-Mobile Arena.

The top seed Huskies advanced to the final with their victory over No. 5 Colorado, though just barely, earning a close five-point win. The second semifinal contest of the day to determine who would battle Washington in the title game was the one that brought all the drama, though. It took overtime, but Oregon kept its hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid alive with a 79-75 victory in overtime over No. 2 seed Arizona State.

2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11 -- No. 1 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 9: No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61

Game 10: No. 6 Oregon 79, No. 2 Arizona State 75 (OT)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75

Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58

Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72

Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65

Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51