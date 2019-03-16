2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket, scores, schedule: Washington-Oregon championship matchup set

The Huskies and Ducks will meet on Saturday in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 title

With the semifinals out of the way, we're set to crown a 2019 Pac-12 Tournament champion on Saturday. In Las Vegas, it will be No. 1 seed Washington trying to hold off the upset bid of No. 6 Oregon inside the T-Mobile Arena. 

The top seed Huskies advanced to the final with their victory over No. 5 Colorado, though just barely, earning a close five-point win. The second semifinal contest of the day to determine who would battle Washington in the title game was the one that brought all the drama, though. It took overtime, but Oregon kept its hopes for an NCAA Tournament bid alive with a 79-75 victory in overtime over No. 2 seed Arizona State. 

2019 Pac-12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Arena -- Las Vegas
All times Eastern; some start times approximated  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11 -- No. 1 Washington vs. No. 6 Oregon -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights 

2019 Pac-12 Tournament scores, results

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 9: No. 1 Washington 66, No. 5 Colorado 61
Game 10: No. 6 Oregon 79, No. 2 Arizona State 75 (OT)

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14
Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75
Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58
Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72
Game 8: No. 6 Oregon 66, No. 3 Utah 54  

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65
Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51
Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72
Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51  

