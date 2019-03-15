2019 Pac-12 Tournament bracket: Scores, updates, schedule, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

After two days of tournament play, the two teams who are fighting for at-large bids, Washington and Arizona State, are still alive in the Pac-12. No. 1 seed Washington became the first team to clinch a spot in the semifinals after a 78-75 win over USC, and will face Colorado in its semifinal. The Huskies have won both of its matchups against Colorado this season.

No. 2 seed Arizona State defeated UCLA in the first night game and will face the winner of Utah-Oregon in its semifinal matchup.

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 9: No. 1 Washington vs. No. 5 Colorado -- 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network

Game 10: No. 2 Arizona State vs. Game 8 winner -- 11:30 p.m. on ESPN

Pac-12 Tournament Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11 -- Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

2019 Pac-12 Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 PAC-12 Tournament scores, results

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 5: No. 1 Washington 78, No. 8 USC 75

Game 6: No. 5 Colorado 73, No. 4 Oregon State 58

Game 7: No. 2 Arizona State 83, No. 7 UCLA 72

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 8 USC 78, No. 9 Arizona 65

Game 2: No. 5 Colorado 56, No. 12 Cal, 51

Game 3: No. 7 UCLA 79, No. 10 Stanford 72

Game 4: No. 6 Oregon 84, 11 Washington State 51