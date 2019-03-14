2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
Second round action on Thursday of the 2019 SEC Tournament should be at least mildly more entertaining with double the action than we saw on Wednesday. Tipping off the day is Florida-Arkansas at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by Auburn-Missouri at 3:30. In the evening slot, Ole Miss and Alabama open up a doubleheader that culminates with Mississippi State-Texas A&M. Below is the full schedule updated with results through Wednesday night.
2019 SEC Tournament schedule
Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
Second Round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas -- 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Texas A&M -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.
2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 SEC Tournament results, scores
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri, 71 No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69 No. 14 Vanderbilt 52
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Play the Official Bracket Game of the NCAA® Now!
-
Duke vs. Syracuse odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's projection model simulated Duke vs. Syracuse 10,000 times.
-
2019 AAC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 AAC Tournament action
-
2019 Big Ten Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big Ten Tournament action
-
2019 Big 12 Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big 12 Tournament action
-
2019 ACC Tournament bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 ACC Tournament action
-
2019 Big East tourney bracket, updates
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 Big East Tournament action