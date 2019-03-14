2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action

Second round action on Thursday of the 2019 SEC Tournament should be at least mildly more entertaining with double the action than we saw on Wednesday. Tipping off the day is Florida-Arkansas at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by Auburn-Missouri at 3:30. In the evening slot, Ole Miss and Alabama open up a doubleheader that culminates with Mississippi State-Texas A&M. Below is the full schedule updated with results through Wednesday night.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Second Round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas -- 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Texas A&M -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri, 71 No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69 No. 14 Vanderbilt 52

