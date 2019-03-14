2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, dates, times, location, live stream for March Madness

Second round action on Thursday of the 2019 SEC Tournament should be at least mildly more entertaining with double the action than we saw on Wednesday. Tipping off the day is Florida-Arkansas at 1:00 p.m. ET, followed by Auburn-Missouri at 3:30. In the evening slot, Ole Miss and Alabama open up a doubleheader that culminates with Mississippi State-Texas A&M. Below is the full schedule updated with results through Wednesday night.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

Second Round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas -- 1 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 12 Missouri -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. No. 11 Texas A&M -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights



2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri, 71 No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69 No. 14 Vanderbilt 52