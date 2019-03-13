2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action

No. 10 LSU handled Vanderbilt 80-59 on Saturday to close out the regular season with an outright SEC title. As such, the Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament next week as they secured a five-day rest period before taking on the winner of the Florida-Arkansas game on Friday.

The No. No. 2 seed fell in the hands of Kentucky after Tennessee, which had a shot to share the SEC title with a win Saturday, dropped its road tilt to Auburn in its regular season finale. The Wildcats also get a five-day rest and will play their first game in the quarterfinals round between either Alabama or Ole Miss. Tennessee is the No. 3 seed and will play whoever wins between Mississippi State and either Texas A&M or Vanderbilt.

2019 SEC Tournament scores

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN  

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Second Round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas -- 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. Game 1 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Game 2 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.  

