2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
No. 10 LSU handled Vanderbilt 80-59 on Saturday to close out the regular season with an outright SEC title. As such, the Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament next week as they secured a five-day rest period before taking on the winner of the Florida-Arkansas game on Friday.
The No. No. 2 seed fell in the hands of Kentucky after Tennessee, which had a shot to share the SEC title with a win Saturday, dropped its road tilt to Auburn in its regular season finale. The Wildcats also get a five-day rest and will play their first game in the quarterfinals round between either Alabama or Ole Miss. Tennessee is the No. 3 seed and will play whoever wins between Mississippi State and either Texas A&M or Vanderbilt.
2019 SEC Tournament scores
Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
2019 SEC Tournament schedule
Second Round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas -- 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. Game 1 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Game 2 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.
-
