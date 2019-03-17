2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live Tennessee vs. Auburn score, updates, live stream March Madness

A 30-year drought will end Sunday in the SEC Tournament when No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 5 seed Auburn face off in the conference's title game. The Vols haven't won the tournament since 1979, and meanwhile, the Tigers' drought dates all the way back to 1985. How's that for some added drama on Selection Sunday?

Here's more: NCAA Tournament seeding is absolutely at stake. Tennessee is firmly a 2 seed entering the day, but Jerry Palm projects the Vols to bump up onto the 1 line should they take care of business in the title game. Auburn is a projected 6 seed entering the day but could potentially improve its seeding as well.

Neither team in the SEC Tournament has been dominant to this point. Tennessee defeated Mississippi State and Kentucky by seven and four points, respectively. Auburn, on the other hand, has put in more work, winning three straight over Missouri, South Carolina and Florida, winning each by an average margin of 7.3 points. We could be in for a dandy Sunday just hours ahead of the selection committee's final seedings are revealed.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 3 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62

Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73

Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71

Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52