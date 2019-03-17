2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Live Tennessee vs. Auburn score, updates, live stream March Madness

Tennessee faces off with Auburn with the SEC title on the line Sunday afternoon in Nashville

A 30-year drought will end Sunday in the SEC Tournament when No. 3 seed Tennessee and No. 5 seed Auburn face off in the conference's title game. The Vols haven't won the tournament since 1979, and meanwhile, the Tigers' drought dates all the way back to 1985. How's that for some added drama on Selection Sunday?

Here's more: NCAA Tournament seeding is absolutely at stake. Tennessee is firmly a 2 seed entering the day, but Jerry Palm projects the Vols to bump up onto the 1 line should they take care of business in the title game. Auburn is a projected 6 seed entering the day but could potentially improve its seeding as well.

Neither team in the SEC Tournament has been dominant to this point. Tennessee defeated Mississippi State and Kentucky by seven and four points, respectively. Auburn, on the other hand, has put in more work, winning three straight over Missouri, South Carolina and Florida, winning each by an average margin of 7.3 points. We could be in for a dandy Sunday just hours ahead of the selection committee's final seedings are revealed.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN

All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 3 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights

If you are unable to view the live updates below, click here

2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62
Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73
Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76

Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52

