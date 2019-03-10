2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
No. 10 LSU handled Vanderbilt 80-59 on Saturday to close out the regular season with an outright SEC title. As such, the Tigers are the No. 1 seed in the SEC Tournament next week as they secured a five-day rest period before taking on the winner of the Florida-Arkansas game on Friday.
The No. 2 seed fell in the hands of Kentucky after Tennessee, which had a shot to share the SEC title with a win Saturday, dropped its road tilt to Auburn in its regular season finale. The Wildcats also get a five-day rest and will play their first game in the quarterfinals round between either Alabama or Ole Miss. Tennessee is the 3 seed and will play whoever wins between Mississippi State and either Texas A&M or Vanderbilt.
2019 SEC Tournament schedule, scores
Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First Round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri vs. No. 13 Georgia -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Second Round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida vs. No. 9 Arkansas -- 1 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn vs. Game 1 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 5: No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State vs. Game 2 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. Game 3 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. Game 4 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. Game 5 winner -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. Game 6 winner -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.
2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights
Games begin Wednesday at 7 p.m.
-
