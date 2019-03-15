2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness

Six games have been played in the SEC Tournament, with the higher seed winning five. The lone upset was No. 10 seed Alabama beating No. 7 seed Ole Miss. Alabama will look to continue its run when it plays No. 2 seed Kentucky on Friday.

Other quarterfinal matchups include LSU-Florida, South Carolina-Auburn and Tennessee-Mississippi State. LSU and Florida have split its two meetings, with both going to overtime.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Mississippi State -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights



2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71

Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52