2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Scores, schedule, updates, location, dates, times, live stream for March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
Six games have been played in the SEC Tournament, with the higher seed winning five. The lone upset was No. 10 seed Alabama beating No. 7 seed Ole Miss. Alabama will look to continue its run when it plays No. 2 seed Kentucky on Friday.
Other quarterfinal matchups include LSU-Florida, South Carolina-Auburn and Tennessee-Mississippi State. LSU and Florida have split its two meetings, with both going to overtime.
2019 SEC Tournament schedule
Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 1 LSU vs. No. 8 Florida -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 8: No. 4 South Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 10 Alabama -- 7 p.m. on SEC Network
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 6 Mississippi State -- 9:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner -- 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.
2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 SEC Tournament results, scores
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52
