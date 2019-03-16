2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Tennessee and Auburn to meet in final, scores, updates, live stream, March Madness

Two teams remain in the SEC Tournament, and one 30-year drought will end on Sunday. No. 3 seed Tennessee has not won the tournament since 1979, and No. 5 seed Auburn last won the tournament in 1985. Both teams semifinal games came down to the wire.

In the early game, Auburn defeated No. 8 seed Florida by three points, with a questionable no-call going in favor of the Tigers on the game's final shot. Tennessee was able to come from behind against No. 2 seed Kentucky and win by four points. Tennessee was down by eight points with under three minutes to play, before finishing on an 18-6 run. Jerry Palm projects Tennessee as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with Auburn as a No. 7.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 3 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. on ESPN

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights



If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.

2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62

Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73

Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71

Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52