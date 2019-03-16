2019 SEC Tournament bracket: Tennessee and Auburn to meet in final, scores, updates, live stream, March Madness
All the information you need to follow along with the 2019 SEC Tournament action
Two teams remain in the SEC Tournament, and one 30-year drought will end on Sunday. No. 3 seed Tennessee has not won the tournament since 1979, and No. 5 seed Auburn last won the tournament in 1985. Both teams semifinal games came down to the wire.
In the early game, Auburn defeated No. 8 seed Florida by three points, with a questionable no-call going in favor of the Tigers on the game's final shot. Tennessee was able to come from behind against No. 2 seed Kentucky and win by four points. Tennessee was down by eight points with under three minutes to play, before finishing on an 18-6 run. Jerry Palm projects Tennessee as a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament, with Auburn as a No. 7.
2019 SEC Tournament schedule
Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.
SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn vs. No. 3 Tennessee -- 1 p.m. on ESPN
Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.
2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, simply click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 SEC Tournament results, scores
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62
Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73
Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52
-
