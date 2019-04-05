2019 Women's Final Four: Oregon vs. Baylor picks, predictions, best bets from college basketball insider

Oregon makes its first Women's Final Four appearance on Friday when it plays 1-seed Baylor in the national semifinals in Tampa. It's a 7 p.m. ET tipoff from Amalie Arena. The 2-seed Ducks (33-4), who were knocked out in the Elite 8 last year, made history by toppling another top seed, Mississippi State, in the regional finals. Pac-12 Player of the Year Sabrina Ionescu led the way in the 88-84 win with 31 points, eight assists and seven rebounds. The Bears (35-1) have been utterly dominant in the 2019 Women's NCAA Tournament, winning their four games by an average of 38.3 points. They're in their fourth Final Four and won it all in 2005 and 2012. Sportsbooks list the Bears as 7.5-point favorites in the latest Oregon vs. Baylor odds, with the over-under for total points set at 147.5. Before you make any Oregon vs. Baylor picks or women's Final Four predictions, see what women's college basketball expert Mike Tierney has to say.

A renowned national sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and L.A. Times, Tierney is a West Coast-based hoops expert who has his finger on the pulse of women's basketball. He follows it from the start of the season until the national championship game, doing extensive analysis on every matchup from the Sweet 16 onward.

Tierney knows the Bears have barely broken a sweat in the 2019 Women's NCAA Tournament, even whipping 2-seed Iowa 85-53 in the regional final. They've won 27 straight games and just held the nation's top shooting team to 32 percent from the field. Lauren Cox, a 6-4 forward, and Kalani Brown, a 6-7 second-team All-American, continued to dominate inside versus Iowa, combining for 36 points and 18 rebounds.

Baylor leads the nation in field goal percentage defense (31.4), blocked shots (260), rebound margin (plus-17.9) and assists (811).

But just because the Lady Bears have looked unbeatable doesn't mean they'll cover the Oregon vs. Baylor spread Friday night.

The Ducks boast the nation's top point guard in Ionescu, who can control the flow of the game. Four Ducks shoot better than 40 percent on 3-pointers, so it's no surprise Oregon leads the country in long-range accuracy (41.7 percent). If Ionescu, who shoots 43.3 percent on 3-pointers herself, gets open looks and also finds her deadly accurate teammates, Oregon could pull the outright upset.

Oregon won't be flustered by Baylor's defensive harassment. The Ducks rarely turn the ball over -- they lead the nation in assist to turnover ratio at 1.93 -- and are a picture of offensive efficiency.

