2020 AAC Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, dates, location, updates, live stream for March Madness

After Wichita State knocked Tulsa from solo first place in the standings on the final day of the regular season, the American Athletic Conference is left with a three-way tie for the regular season championship. Tulsa shares that honor with Cincinnati and Houston, and now the entire league turns its attention to Fort Worth, Texas, for this week's AAC conference tournament.

Cincinnati won the tiebreaker to get the No. 1 seed in the tournament, followed by Houston at No. 2 and Tulsa falls to No. 3 as a result of the loss to the Shockers, who held their position at the No. 4 spot in the standings. The Cougars won their share of back-to-back league titles -- the first time in program history since Phi Slamma Jamma in the 1980's -- with a home win against Memphis on Sunday afternoon, while Cincinnati wrapped up its regular season with a one-point win against Temple on Saturday.

The AAC is one league where there will be plenty of bubble talk around the conference tournament and intrigue from the rest of the country to see how their bubble teams perform. Jerry Palm's most recent Bracketology update had Cincinnati as one of the last four in, Wichita State as one of the first four out with only Houston (No. 8 seed) and Tulsa (No. 12 seed) joining the Bearcats in the projected field.

Memphis, the No. 6 seed, has been on and off the bubble and missed an opportunity to notch a quality win at Houston on Sunday. The Tigers are in the same position at UConn, the No. 5 seed, as teams with the chance to end up as a bid thief on Selection Sunday. The Huskies, playing in their final AAC Tournament before joining the Big East in 2020-21 finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak after beating Tulane on Sunday afternoon and have claim to wins against each of the top three seeds in the tournament.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament.

2020 AAC Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Dickies Arena -- Fort Worth, Texas

Live stream: American Digital Network | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Thursday, March 12

Game 1: No. 9 USF vs. No. 8 UCF | 1 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 2: No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 UConn | 3 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 3: No. 10 Temple vs. No. 7 SMU | 8 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 Memphis | 10 p.m. on ESPNU



Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati vs. Game 1 winner | 1 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 6: No. 4 Wichita State vs. Game 2 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 7: No. 2 Houston vs. Game 3 winner | 7:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Game 8: No. 3 Tulsa vs. Game 4 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 5 p.m. on ESPN2

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 3:15 p.m. on ESPN

