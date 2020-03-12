2020 AAC Tournament canceled Thursday amid coronavirus pandemic concerns

The American Athletic Conference was one of many to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday

The American Athletic Conference announced Thursday it has canceled its men's basketball postseason tournament, effective immediately, amid concerns of coronavirus spread.

"The decision was made in consultation with the Conference's leadership in light of recent developments regarding the spread of the COVID-19 virus," the league said. "This is a proactive decision to protect the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, coaches and staff and all involved with the tournament."

The cancellation effectively ends the NCAA Tournament hopes for many who were pursuing a championship in the AAC Tournament and the league's automatic bid. Houston, Cincinnati and Tulsa all finished 13-5 in the regular season conference race.

2020 AAC Tournament scores

First round -- Thursday, March 12
Game 1: No. 9 USF vs. No. 8 UCF | Canceled
Game 2: No. 12 Tulane vs. No. 5 UConn | Canceled
Game 3: No. 10 Temple vs. No. 7 SMU | Canceled
Game 4: No. 11 ECU vs. No. 6 Memphis | Canceled

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 13
Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati vs. Game 1 winner | Canceled
Game 6: No. 4 Wichita State vs. Game 2 winner | Canceled
Game 7: No. 2 Houston vs. Game 3 winner | Canceled
Game 8: No. 3 Tulsa vs. Game 4 winner | Canceled

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 14
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner | Canceled
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | Canceled

AAC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 15
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | Canceled

