2020 ACC Tournament odds: Picks, betting lines, predictions from model on 75-53 roll
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2020 ACC Tournament 10,000 times.
The 2020 ACC Tournament tips off on Tuesday, with Greensboro, N.C. playing host to the festivities. As always, the top of the conference is littered with blue blood teams, headlined by Duke, though the path to the finals could be more wide open than in previous iterations of the ACC Tournament bracket. Before you make any 2020 ACC Tournament picks and college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns. Now, the model has set its sights on the ACC Tournament 2020 and locked in its picks. You can only see them here.
2020 ACC Tournament predictions
The model says Virginia, despite being the No. 2 seed in the 2020 ACC Tournament bracket and the reigning national champion, wins the ACC Tournament 2020 in only 5.1 percent of simulations. The Cavaliers are red-hot, entering the tournament on an eight-game winning streak, but Tony Bennett's team struggles mightily on the offensive end.
While Virginia's defense is top-notch, the Cavaliers' offense is the difference between this edition and previous years. Virginia ranks outside of the top 200 nationally in overall offensive efficiency, with 46.9 effective field goal percentage and a three-point percentage of only 30.3. The Cavaliers turn the ball over at an alarming rate of 20.1 percent of possessions and, while their slow pace is partly responsible for their points per game average, this is not a typically efficient Virginia offense.
Due to those offensive issues, the model does not see a likely path to the conference title.
How to make 2020 ACC Tournament pciks
Instead, there is an underdog winning the ACC Tournament 2020 much more often than its odds imply. Anyone who backs this double-digit long shot could hit it big. You can only see which team it is here.
So who wins the 2020 ACC Tournament? And which underdog shocks college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to find out which team to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
2020 ACC Tournament odds to win
Duke Blue Devils +120
Louisville Cardinals +260
Florida State Seminoles +300
Virginia Cavaliers +650
NC State Wolfpack +3000
Syracuse Orange +3000
Notre Dame Fighting Irish +3000
Clemson Tigers +6000
North Carolina Tar Heels +6000
Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes +15000
Virginia Tech Hokies +25000
Wake Forest Demon Deacons +25000
Boston College Eagles +50000
Pittsburgh Panthers +50000
