A few of the games in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge have fallen victim to COVID-19 concerns, but there are sill plenty of great matchups when one of the marquee events of college basketball's early season gets underway. The event tips off Tuesday and concludes Wednesday, with 10 ranked teams in action between the two days.

Best of all, you won't have to wait for the fireworks. On the first day of the event we get No. 6 Illinois traveling to Durham, North Carolina, to take on No. 10 Duke. It's the only top-10 matchup on the docket for the challenge, and it's a doozy that'll give us Illini stars Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn taking on Duke's stellar cupboard of freshman led by Jalen Johnson and DJ Steward. Earlier in the evening, No. 16 North Carolina also gets the Big Ten's highest ranked team, No. 3 Iowa, on its own court.

The action continues Wednesday with Maryland-Clemson tipping off the slate culminating with No. 4 Michigan State taking on No. 18 Virginia in the event's finale. The Louisville-Wisconsin and Michigan-NC State games were postponed due to COVID-19 concerns and could be played at a later date

Tuesday's games

All times ET

Purdue at Miami

When: 5 p.m. | Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Hurricanes +2.5 Bet Now

The world has yet to fully grasp just how good this Purdue team really is and can be. From top to bottom the Boilermakers have all the tools to combat Miami's length, with a tough shot-maker in Sasha Stefanovic and the sheer size of Zach Edey and Trevion Williams. I like Purdue in this spot to cover the spread and pull out the road dub. Pick: Purdue 73, Miami 70 -- Kyle Boone





Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

When: 7 p.m.| Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis

TV: ESPNU | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Golden Gophers -7 Bet Now





It hasn't been pretty thus far for BC. It is 1-3 with its one win coming on a neutral against a Rhode Island team team that stumbled out of the gate. But I'll take the points here in an interesting spot for Minnesota, who thus far hasn't faced a challenge the likes Boston College can present with its guard talent. Marcus Carr and Minnesota have the goods to pull this one off -- and I suspect they will -- but it could be closer than anticipated. Pick: Minnesota 72, Boston College 67 -- Kyle Boone





No. 16 North Carolina at No. 3 Iowa

When: 7:30 p.m. | Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPNU | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Hawkeyes -3 Bet Now



Trust the Hawkeyes at home and with Luka Garza coming out at the most dominant player through the first two weeks of the season. Plus, this UNC team is yet to prove it's a sure fire too-25 group after a brutal 2019-20 season. Prediction: Iowa 87, UNC 79 -- Matt Norlander





When: 7:30 p.m. | Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Buckeyes -5.5 Bet Now



Notre Dame already lost by 10 to one Big Ten foe when it dropped an 80-70 decision at Michigan State to open the season. Now the Fighting Irish get a crack at Ohio State, which has started 3-0 but without testing itself against a quality opponent. Harvard transfer Set Towns, a former Ivy League Player of the Year, has yet to play for the Buckeyes. But they still appear to have a slight talent edge in this matchup and should be able to cover if they can keep Notre Dame from getting hot beyond the arc. Pick: Ohio State 71, Notre Dame 64 -- David Cobb

When: 9 p.m. | Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

TV: ESPNU | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Hokies -5 Bet Now



Matching up with 6-foot-9 Virginia Tech forward Keve Aluma could be a problem for an undersized Nittany Lions team. Aluma, who followed Hokies coach Mike Young from Wofford, is averaging 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds through Virginia Tech's 4-0 start. He put up 23 points in the Hokies' upset win over Virginia Tech and could be primed for another big game. The Nittany Lions are 2-1 and coming off a 98-92 overtime loss to Seton Hall just two nights ago in which 6-11 Pirates forward Sandro Mamukelashvili put up 30 points. Pick: Virginia Tech 78, Penn State 72 -- David Cobb





No. 6 Illinois at No. 10 Duke

When: 9:30 p.m. | Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Latest Odds: Blue Devils -3.5 Bet Now



We've already watched Michigan State win at Duke relatively easily while reminding us that Cameron Indoor Stadium isn't the same when it's empty. So though I don't believe Illinois is about to run the Blue Devils off the court or anything, I do think it's reasonable to expect Brad Underwood's team to win on the road - especially when you consider the Illini will likely have the game's best player in the form of Ayo Dosunmu. Pick: Illinois 78, Duke 77. -- Gary Parrish







Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb ATS Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Duke S/U Illinois Illinois Illinois Illinois Duke

Syracuse at No. 21 Rutgers

When: 9:30 p.m. | Where: Rutgers Athletic Center in Piscataway, New Jersey

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)



Neither Rutgers nor Syracuse has faced particularly tough competition through three games this season. But on paper, Rutgers' roster is far superior. I'll take a top-25 caliber club to scoot past an inferior opponent and trust that it can do so by more than four points. It's hard to imagine Ron Harper Jr., Jacob Young and Montez Mathis cooling off after their hot start. Pick: Rutgers 78, Syracuse 70 -- Kyle Boone







Gary Parrish Matt Norlander Jerry Palm Kyle Boone David Cobb ATS Rutgers Syracuse Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers S/U Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers Rutgers

Wednesday's games

Picks to come after odds for Wednesday's games have been released.

Maryland at Clemson

When: 5 p.m. | Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Indiana at No. 20 Florida State

When: 7:15 p.m. | Where: Donald L. Tucker Center in Tallahassee, Florida

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

When: 7:15 p.m. | Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

No. 4 Michigan State at No. 18 Virginia

When: 9:15 p.m. | Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

Pitt at Northwestern

When: 9:15 p.m. | Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois

TV: ESPN2 | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)