2020 Big Ten Tournament odds: Picks, betting lines, best predictions from simulation on 75-53 roll
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the 2020 Big 10 Tournament 10,000 times.
As many as 11 teams from the Big Ten could end up in the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket, but several squads still have work to do as the 2020 Big Ten Tournament tips off on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Michigan State (+200), Maryland (+500), Wisconsin (+700) and Illinois (+800) are among the favorites in the latest 2020 Big Ten Tournament odds, but with their spot in the March Madness bracket essentially secured, there could be value in the conference's underdogs.
Indiana, for example, needs a strong run in its backyard and could be a strong value pick at +4000. The same goes for Purdue, going off at +2500. Is there value in the favorites or will an underdog surprise? Before you make any 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks and college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns. Now, the model has set its sights on the Big Ten Tournament. You can see its picks here.
Top 2020 Big Ten Tournament predictions
The model says that Michigan, which enters with sizable expectations, wins the Big Ten Tournament 2020 in only 6.0 percent of simulations. Michigan has been up and down all season under first-year coach Juwan Howard, but the Wolverines come to Indianapolis following a tough finish to the regular season.
The Wolverines won just one of their final four games, knocking off Big Ten cellar-dweller Nebraska while losing to Wisconsin, Ohio State and Maryland by an average of 11 points during that span. The model has taken into account that Michigan's path through the Big Ten Tournament bracket 2020 is challenging.
The Wolverines face a hungry bubble team in Rutgers in the second round and then would meet top-seed Wisconsin in the quarterfinals should they win. There are far better values to be had in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament odds than the Wolverines.
How to make 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks
Instead, an underdog wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament much more often than its odds imply. Anyone who backs this double-digit long shot could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.
So who wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament? And which underdog shocks college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to find out which team to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
2020 Big Ten Tournament odds to win
Michigan State Spartans +200
Maryland Terrapins +500
Wisconsin Badgers +700
Illinois Fighting Illini +800
Iowa Hawkeyes +1200
Michigan Wolverines +1200
Ohio State Buckeyes +1200
Penn State Nittany Lions +1600
Rutgers Scarlet Knights +2000
Purdue Boilermakers +2500
Indiana Hoosiers +4000
Minnesota Golden Gophers +4000
Northwestern Wildcats +100000
Nebraska Cornhuskers +1000000
