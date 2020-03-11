2020 Big Ten Tournament odds: Picks, betting lines, optimal predictions from simulation on 75-53 roll

The 2020 Big Ten tournament begins in Indianapolis on Wednesday night. With as many as 11 teams in the 2020 Big Ten tournament bracket hoping to make the NCAA Tournament, we could see plenty of fireworks. Wisconsin won the No. 1 seed with eight consecutive wins to end the season and is currently listed at +700 in the latest 2020 Big Ten tournament odds (risk $100 to win $700). However, Michigan State (+200) and Maryland (+500) are both favored over the Badgers after posting identical 14-6 marks in regular season conference play.

Illinois was just one game off the pace and is lagging just behind Wisconsin at +800 in the latest 2020 Big 10 tournament odds. So who improves their 2020 March Madness bracket position this week in Indianapolis and who fades away? Before you make any 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks and college basketball predictions, see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 19 of the 2019-20 season on a 75-53 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns. Now, the model has set its sights on the Big Ten Tournament. You can see its picks here.

Top 2020 Big Ten Tournament predictions

The model says that Michigan, which enters with sizable expectations, wins the Big Ten Tournament 2020 in only 6.0 percent of simulations. The Wolverines went 10-10 in Big Ten play this season and are 19-12 overall, but have a tough road ahead as the No. 9 seed in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket.

They'll take on a surprising Rutgers squad on Thursday, while Wisconsin is waiting in the wings after earning a double-bye. And in a league with several elite defensive units, Michigan's defensive struggles have been a significant hindrance.

The Wolverines allowed 71.1 points per game in conference play, which was 10th out of 14 teams in the Big Ten. The Wolverines were also 11th in the conference in shooting percentage allowed (43.6) and three-point percentage allowed (33.8) during league play while only hitting 30.6 percent of their own attempts from beyond the arc (13th in the Big Ten). Michigan also lost three of its last four regular season games.

How to make 2020 Big Ten Tournament picks

Instead, an underdog wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament much more often than its odds imply. Anyone who backs this double-digit long shot could hit it big. You can only see who it is here.

So who wins the 2020 Big Ten Tournament? And which underdog shocks college basketball? Visit SportsLine now to find out which team to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.

2020 Big Ten Tournament odds to win

Michigan State Spartans +200

Maryland Terrapins +500

Wisconsin Badgers +700

Illinois Fighting Illini +800

Iowa Hawkeyes +1200

Michigan Wolverines +1200

Ohio State Buckeyes +1200

Penn State Nittany Lions +1600

Rutgers Scarlet Knights +2000

Purdue Boilermakers +2500

Indiana Hoosiers +4000

Minnesota Golden Gophers +4000

Northwestern Wildcats +100000

Nebraska Cornhuskers +1000000