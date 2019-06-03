2020 college basketball national title odds: Michigan State now favorite ahead of Kentucky to win NCAA Tournament

Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers are the biggest movers in the updated odds to win it all

The Westgate Superbook updated its odds to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament on Monday -- and Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans are now the betting favorites at 6-1.

MSU is also No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

The Spartans are returning three of the top four scorers from a 32-win team that won the Big Ten regular-season title, Big Ten Tournament title and advanced to the Final Four. They'll be led by reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, who is the favorite to be the preseason national player of the year.

Memphis is the biggest mover  since the opening odds posted on April 8. On that day, the Tigers were 80-1. But they're now up to 12-1 -- tied with Kansas for the fourth-best odds -- thanks to Penny Hardaway spending the past month securing commitments from five-star forward Precious Achiuwa, four-star guard Boogie Ellis and four-star guard Lester Quinones. Those three prospects have combined with five-star center James Wiseman, four-star forward DJ Jeffries, four-star center Malcolm Dandridge and four-star guard Damian Baugh to give Memphis the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports

If you're looking for value bets based on where schools are ranked in the Top 25 And 1, Maryland is an obvious place to start. The Terrapins only have the 12th-best odds to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, at 25-1, even though they're No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1. Meantime, Seton Hall can be bought at 40-1 even though Kevin Willard's Pirates are No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1.

Odds to win 2020 national title

TeamOpen
April 8, 2019		Current
June 3, 2019
Michigan State 8-1 6-1
Kentucky 7-1 10-1
Duke 8-1 10-1
Kansas 20-1 12-1
Memphis 80-1 12-1
North Carolina 14-1 16-1
Villanova 14-1 16-1
Virginia 7-1 20-1
Gonzaga 14-1 20-1
Louisville 20-1 20-1
Oregon 20-1 20-1
Texas Tech 30-1 25-1
Maryland 80-1 25-1
Ohio State 80-1 25-1
Arizona 20-1 30-1
Tennessee 30-1 40-1
Auburn 30-1 40-1
Florida 60-1 40-1
Seton Hall 80-1 40-1
Michigan 12-1 50-1
Baylor 100-1 50-1
Mississippi State 30-1 60-1
Florida State 40-1 60-1
Houston 40-1 60-1
Iowa 60-1 60-1
Purdue 60-1 60-1
Xavier 80-1 60-1
Texas 40-1 80-1
Cincinnati 60-1 80-1
Iowa State 60-1 80-1
LSU 80-1 80-1
Syracuse 60-1 80-1
Creighton 80-1 80-1
Washington 80-1 80-1
VCU 200-1 80-1
Marquette 50-1 100-1
Arizona State 100-1 100-1
Georgia 100-1 100-1
Illinois 100-1 100-1
Indiana 100-1 100-1
Minnesota 200-1 100-1
UConn 100-1 100-1
UCLA 100-1 100-1
Southern Cal 100-1 100-1
West Virginia 100-1 100-1
Wisconsin 100-1 100-1
Alabama 100-1 200-1
Colorado 100-1 200-1
NC State 200-1 200-1
Oklahoma 200-1 200-1
Ole Miss 100-1 200-1
Utah State 200-1 200-1
Nebraska 300-1 200-1
Missouri 200-1 300-1
Penn State 200-1 300-1
Texas A&M 100-1 300-1
Arkansas 300-1 300-1
Butler 300-1 300-1
Georgetown 300-1 300-1
Kansas State 300-1 300-1
Notre Dame 300-1 300-1
Oklahoma State 300-1 300-1
Oregon State 300-1 300-1
Providence 300-1 300-1
Saint Mary's 300-1 300-1
TCU 300-1 300-1
Wichita State 300-1 300-1
Miami 300-1 500-1
Missouri State 300-1 500-1
New Mexico State 300-1 500-1
Saint Louis 300-1 500-1
Utah 300-1 500-1
Virginia Tech 300-1 500-1
Boise State 500-1 500-1
UC-Irvine 500-1 500-1
Northwestern 500-1 500-1
Pittsburgh 500-1 500-1
Rutgers 500-1 500-1
San Diego State 500-1 500-1
SMU 500-1 500-1
South Carolina 500-1 500-1
St. Bonaventure 500-1 500-1
Stanford 500-1 500-1
Temple 500-1 500-1
Vanderbilt 500-1 500-1
Davidson 1000-1 500-1
South Dakota State 2000-1 500-1
St. John's 200-1 1000-1
Nevada 300-1 1000-1
New Mexico 500-1 1000-1
Belmont 1000-1 1000-1
Buffalo 1000-1 1000-1
BYU 1000-1 1000-1
California 1000-1 1000-1
UCF 1000-1 1000-1
Charleston 1000-1 1000-1
Clemson 1000-1 1000-1
Dayton 1000-1 1000-1
DePaul 1000-1 1000-1
Fresno State 1000-1 1000-1
Georgia Tech 1000-1 1000-1
Grand Canyon 1000-1 1000-1
Harvard 1000-1 1000-1
Liberty 1000-1 1000-1
Lipscomb 1000-1 1000-1
Loyola-Chicago 1000-1 1000-1
Northern Iowa 1000-1 1000-1
Old Dominion 1000-1 1000-1
Penn 1000-1 1000-1
Rhode Island 1000-1 1000-1
San Francisco 1000-1 1000-1
UNLV 1000-1 1000-1
Wake Forest 1000-1 1000-1
Washington State 1000-1 1000-1
Western Kentucky 1000-1 1000-1
Yale 1000-1 1000-1
Austin Peay 2000-1 2000-1
Ball State 2000-1 2000-1
Boston College 2000-1 2000-1
Bowling Green 2000-1 2000-1
Bradley 2000-1 2000-1
Central Michigan 2000-1 2000-1
Coastal Carolina 2000-1 2000-1
Colorado State 2000-1 2000-1
Cal State-Fullerton 2000-1 2000-1
Drake 2000-1 2000-1
Duquesne 2000-1 2000-1
East Tennessee State 2000-1 2000-1
Florida Atlantic 2000-1 2000-1
Florida International 2000-1 2000-1
Furman 2000-1 2000-1
George Mason 2000-1 2000-1
Georgia Southern 2000-1 2000-1
Georgia State 2000-1 2000-1
Hawaii 2000-1 2000-1
Hofstra 2000-1 2000-1
Iona 2000-1 2000-1
Jacksonville State 2000-1 2000-1
Kent State 2000-1 2000-1
Louisiana 2000-1 2000-1
Louisiana-Monroe 2000-1 2000-1
La Salle 2000-1 2000-1
Long Beach State 2000-1 2000-1
Louisiana Tech 2000-1 2000-1
Loyola Marymount 2000-1 2000-1
Marshall 2000-1 2000-1
Montana 2000-1 2000-1
Murray State 2000-1 2000-1
UNC Greensboro 2000-1 2000-1
North Texas 2000-1 2000-1
northeastern 2000-1 2000-1
Northern Kentucky 2000-1 2000-1
Oakland 2000-1 2000-1
Princeton 2000-1 2000-1
Richmond 2000-1 2000-1
San Diego 2000-1 2000-1
South Alabama 2000-1 2000-1
South Florida 2000-1 2000-1
Southern Miss 2000-1 2000-1
St. Joseph's 2000-1 2000-1
Texas State 2000-1 2000-1
Toledo 2000-1 2000-1
Tulsa 2000-1 2000-1
UAB 2000-1 2000-1
Cal-Santa Barbara 2000-1 2000-1
Texas-Arlington 2000-1 2000-1
Utah Valley 2000-1 2000-1
UTEP 2000-1 2000-1
UTSA 2000-1 2000-1
Valparaiso 2000-1 2000-1
Vermont 2000-1 2000-1
William & Mary 2000-1 2000-1
Wofford 2000-1 2000-1
Wright State 2000-1 2000-1

-- Odds via Westgate Superbook

