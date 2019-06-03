2020 college basketball national title odds: Michigan State now favorite ahead of Kentucky to win NCAA Tournament

The Westgate Superbook updated its odds to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament on Monday -- and Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans are now the betting favorites at 6-1.

MSU is also No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

The Spartans are returning three of the top four scorers from a 32-win team that won the Big Ten regular-season title, Big Ten Tournament title and advanced to the Final Four. They'll be led by reigning Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston, who is the favorite to be the preseason national player of the year.

Memphis is the biggest mover since the opening odds posted on April 8. On that day, the Tigers were 80-1. But they're now up to 12-1 -- tied with Kansas for the fourth-best odds -- thanks to Penny Hardaway spending the past month securing commitments from five-star forward Precious Achiuwa, four-star guard Boogie Ellis and four-star guard Lester Quinones. Those three prospects have combined with five-star center James Wiseman, four-star forward DJ Jeffries, four-star center Malcolm Dandridge and four-star guard Damian Baugh to give Memphis the No. 1 recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports.

If you're looking for value bets based on where schools are ranked in the Top 25 And 1, Maryland is an obvious place to start. The Terrapins only have the 12th-best odds to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament, at 25-1, even though they're No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1. Meantime, Seton Hall can be bought at 40-1 even though Kevin Willard's Pirates are No. 10 in the Top 25 And 1.

Odds to win 2020 national title

-- Odds via Westgate Superbook