2020 conference tournament predictions, picks, odds for AAC, ACC, Big East, Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac-12
Who will win the seven biggest conference championship tournaments? Our CBS Sports experts weigh in
If the regular season was any indication, college basketball's major conferences may be in for some wild league tournaments as we close in on Selection Sunday with the NCAA Tournament bubble fluctuating daily. Can UCLA secure its spot in in the big dance by winning the Pac-12 Tournament? Or can the Bruins do enough to secure an at-large bid without winning the title?
That's one example of the many storylines to watch as the action begins with brand names like the Bruins, Indiana, Wichita State, Texas and others fighting for their NCAA Tournament spots in what has been a season of upheaval across college basketball. With conference tournament season upon us, our experts decided to predict winners from each of the major leagues. There were no unanimous selections, and only one league -- the SEC -- registered fewer than three predicted champions.
Conference tournament picks
Conference tournament odds
AAC
- Houston +140
- Wichita State, Cincinnati +400
- UConn +700
- Memphis +900
- Tulsa +1200
- SMU +1400
- South Florida +6000
- Temple +7500
- Tulane, East Carolina +50000
ACC
- Duke +120
- Louisville +260
- Florida State +300
- Virginia +650
- Syracuse, Notre Dame, NC State +3000
- North Carolina +4000
- Clemson +6000
- Miami +15000
- Wake Forest, Virginia Tech +2500
- Pittsburgh, Boston College +5000
Big East
- Creighton, Villanova +300
- Seton Hall +350
- Butler +600
- Providence +800
- Marquette +1000
- Xavier +1400
- St. John's +2500
- Georgetown +6000
- DePaul +15000
Big Ten
- Michigan State +220
- Maryland +400
- Wisconsin +600
- Illinois, Iowa, Ohio State +1000
- Michigan +1200
- Penn State +2000
- Rutgers +2200
- Purdue, Indiana, Minnesota +3000
- Northwestern +100000
- Nebraska +500000
Big 12
- Kansas -150
- Baylor +260
- West Virginia +600
- Texas Tech +800
- Oklahoma +1500
- Texas +5000
- Oklahoma State +6000
- TCU +10000
- Kansas State +20000
- Iowa State +50000
Pac-12
- Oregon +180
- Arizona +350
- Colorado +500
- UCLA +800
- Stanford +850
- USC, Arizona State +1000
- Washington +2200
- Oregon State +3000
- Utah +6000
- Cal, Washington State +25000
SEC
- Kentucky +250
- Auburn +300
- LSU +400
- Florida +550
- Mississippi State +800
- Arkansas +1800
- South Carolina, Tennessee +2000
- Alabama +3000
- Missouri +5000
- Texas A&M +6000
- Ole Miss +7500
- Georgia +10000
- Vanderbilt +50000
