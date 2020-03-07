2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket: Schedule, college basketball scores, live stream for MWC championship
San Diego State has made it to the finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament
No. 5 San Diego State fell behind again on Friday night in the Mountain West Tournament semifinals. But as has become custom for the Aztecs, they rallied for an 81-68 win over Boise State and advanced to Saturday's championship game.
The No. 1 seed Aztecs trailed Boise State by 16 in the first half a day after they trailed Air Force by eight in the second half of a quarterfinal game. San Diego State also trailed at halftime in its last two regular season games before rallying to win both.
San Diego State is a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm. But a loss on Friday would have dropped them to a No. 2 seed, according to Palm.
Malachi Flynn, KJ Feagin and Matt Mitchell made sure the Aztecs rallied again, though. The trio combined for 60 points to bring San Diego State to a 40-40 tie at halftime against the No. 5 seed Broncos. Boise State beat No. 4 seed UNLV on Thursday but ran out of firepower after its hot start against SDSU.
"We got it tied at halftime," Feagin told CBS Sports. "We went into halftime with the momentum, and I knew we were going to win after that."
Get the madness started early! Fill out up to six conference tournament brackets now for your shot to win $10k!
The Aztecs are now 30-1. They also reached 30 wins in 2011 and 2014. Both of those seasons ended in the Sweet 16.
Saturday's championship game will be televised on CBS. Below is the full schedule for the 2020 Mountain West Conference Tournament.
2020 Mountain West Tournament schedule, scores
Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas
Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern
First round -- Wednesday, March 4
- Game 1: No. 9 Air Force 77, No. 8 Fresno State 70
- Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico 79, No. 10 San Jose State 66
- Game 3: No. 11 Wyoming 80, No. 6 Colorado State 74
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 5
- Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State 73, No. 9 Air Force 60
- Game 5: No. 5 Boise State 67, No. 4 UNLV 61
- Game 6: No. 2 Utah State 75, No. 7 New Mexico 70
- Game 7: No. 11 Wyoming 74, No. 3 Nevada 71
Semifinals -- Friday, March 6
- Game 8: No. 1 San Diego State 81, No. 5 Boise State 68
- Game 9: No. 2 Utah State vs. No. 11 Wyoming | 11:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Championship -- Saturday, March 7
- Game 11: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 9 winner | 5:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All-Access
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
6 conferences, 6 chances to win. Create a pool or compete for $10,000.
-
Kentucky looks to rebound vs. Florida
The Gators play host to the Wildcats on Saturday in the regular-season finale for each team
-
Big Ten tiebreaker scenarios explained
The final weekend of Big Ten play will decide a lot, but there could still be a tie at the...
-
D-III hoops game played with no fans
No fans were allowed to attend a Division III men's basketball NCAA Tournament game
-
NCAA forms panel in coronavirus response
The NCAA is 'evaluating' coronavirus outbreaks in advance of the NCAA Tournament starting on...
-
Picks, predictions for Saturday's games
Our experts pick the winners of the Blue Devils vs. the Tar Heels, Kentucky vs. Florida and...
-
Bracketology: Wichita State falls out
Houston's loss to UConn and the Shockers' defeat cause some shuffling in the latest bracket...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish