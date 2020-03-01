2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, dates, location, live stream for March Madness

The bracket is set for the 2020 Mountain West Conference Tournament, which tips off Wednesday in Las Vegas and runs through Saturday, when a champion will be crowned on CBS. Top-seeded San Diego State enters the event as a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm, while No. 2 seed Utah State enters as a projected at-large NCAA Tournament team, according to Palm.

Otherwise, the field consists of teams that will be fighting for the automatic NCAA Tournament qualification that come with winning the conference tournament. If there's one team to watch in that pursuit, it's Nevada (19-11, 12-6), which enters as arguably the hottest team in the conference. The Wolf Pack will be the No. 3 seed after winning six straight entering Saturday's regular season finale against San Diego State.

Nevada took a 45-36 halftime lead and threatened to hand the Aztecs their second loss in three games. But San Diego State rallied for an 83-76 victory. No. 4 seed Nevada also enters the tournament trending in the right direction after winning its last five regular-season games, a stretch that included an upset of the Aztecs on Feb. 22.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the 2020 Mountain West Conference Tournament.

2020 Mountain West Tournament schedule, scores

Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Wednesday, March 4



Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force | 3 p.m.

Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State | 5:30 p.m.

Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming | 8 p.m.

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 5

Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State | 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Semifinals -- Friday, March 6

Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 11:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

Championship -- Saturday, March 7

