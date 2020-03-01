2020 Mountain West Tournament bracket: Schedule, scores, dates, location, live stream for March Madness
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Mountain West Tournament action throughout the event
The bracket is set for the 2020 Mountain West Conference Tournament, which tips off Wednesday in Las Vegas and runs through Saturday, when a champion will be crowned on CBS. Top-seeded San Diego State enters the event as a projected No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, according to CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm, while No. 2 seed Utah State enters as a projected at-large NCAA Tournament team, according to Palm.
Get the madness started early! Fill out up to six conference tournament brackets now for your shot to win $10k!
Otherwise, the field consists of teams that will be fighting for the automatic NCAA Tournament qualification that come with winning the conference tournament. If there's one team to watch in that pursuit, it's Nevada (19-11, 12-6), which enters as arguably the hottest team in the conference. The Wolf Pack will be the No. 3 seed after winning six straight entering Saturday's regular season finale against San Diego State.
Nevada took a 45-36 halftime lead and threatened to hand the Aztecs their second loss in three games. But San Diego State rallied for an 83-76 victory. No. 4 seed Nevada also enters the tournament trending in the right direction after winning its last five regular-season games, a stretch that included an upset of the Aztecs on Feb. 22.
Below is the full schedule and tip times for the 2020 Mountain West Conference Tournament.
2020 Mountain West Tournament schedule, scores
Location: Thomas & Mack Center -- Las Vegas
Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; some start times approximated
First round -- Wednesday, March 4
- Game 1: No. 8 Fresno State vs. No. 9 Air Force | 3 p.m.
- Game 2: No. 7 New Mexico vs. No. 10 San Jose State | 5:30 p.m.
- Game 3: No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Wyoming | 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 5
- Game 4: No. 1 San Diego State vs. Game 1 winner | 2:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Game 5: No. 4 UNLV vs. No. 5 Boise State | 5 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Game 6: No. 2 Utah State vs. Game 2 winner | 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Game 7: No. 3 Nevada vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Semifinals -- Friday, March 6
- Game 8: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner | 9 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
- Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner | 11:30 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
Championship -- Saturday, March 7
- Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner | 5:30 p.m. on CBS, CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App and CBS All-Access
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Michigan State gets revenge on Maryland
The Spartans' most impressive win of the season didn't require an epic performance from any...
-
Saturday's winners and losers
The good, bad and the ugly from Saturday's college basketball action
-
Georgetown vs. Xavier: Preview, pick
Sunday's matchup between the Hoyas and Musketeers could determine a NCAA Tournament spot
-
Spartans get revenge on Maryland
Michigan State held on to a big lead against Maryland this time
-
Virginia beats Duke as ACC race tightens
Virginia is peaking at the right time and still in a tight ACC race after its victory over...
-
Michigan and Ohio State face off Sunday
Michigan is looking for revenge on Ohio State after the Buckeyes won the first meeting
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish