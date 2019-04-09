2020 national championship odds: Virginia, Kentucky the favorites to cut down the nets in Atlanta

The 2019 NCAA Tournament is over and it is already time to start looking ahead for next year. Opening odds have been released and two teams lead the way. Virginia and Kentucky are listed as co-favorites to bring home the trophy in 2020 at 71, according to Westgate SuperBook .

The next six teams on the list are really no surprise. Duke and Michigan State have 8-1 odds, Michigan 12-1 and North Carolina, Gonzaga and Villanova all have 14-1 odds. These schools have all had success in recent years and are expected to reload and be ready to roll once again.

The biggest surprise was Arizona. The Wildcats were 8-10 in the Pac-12 in 2018 and were knocked out in the first round of the conference tournament as the No. 9 seed. But the Wildcats have the top recruiting class this year, according to 247Sports, with two five-star recruits joining the fold. Nico Mannion and Josh Green better start getting ready for some high expectations from the second they jump on campus.

Texas Tech, the runner-up in 2019, have better odds than a year ago, but Vegas does not like the Red Raiders chances much. They open at 30-1 and will lose Tariq Owens and Matt Mooney to graduation. We also do not know if Jarrett Culver enters the NBA draft, though it is likely the national championship was his last collegiate game. Let's take a look at the complete odds for the 2020 season from Westgate SuperBook.

Odds to win 2020 national championship