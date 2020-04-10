2020 NBA Draft: Arizona wing Josh Green becomes third Wildcats player to declare

Arizona wing Josh Green became the third Wildcats player to enter the 2020 NBA Draft this offseason, announcing Friday his plans to join teammates Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji as part of the 2020 NBA Draft class.

Green is a 6-foot-6, 210 pound prospect from Australia who spent one season in college at the University of Arizona, where he averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. He finished his final five games at UA on a high note, making nine of his final 13 3-point attempts.

He ranks as the No. 17 overall player on the CBS Sports Big Board and the No. 4 prospect at his position.

Green's two-way impact should be appealing to teams looking to add length and athleticism at the wing position via the draft. In addition to his 6-6 frame he brings a 6-10 wingspan, an improving outside shot and disruptive defensive abilities. Last season he was one of only two freshmen from a major conference to average at least 12.0 points and 1.5 steals per game, joining Syracuse's Joseph Girard III.