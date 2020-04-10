2020 NBA Draft: Arizona wing Josh Green becomes third Wildcats player to declare
Green is a potential lottery pick who plays a premium position and has elite two-way upside
Arizona wing Josh Green became the third Wildcats player to enter the 2020 NBA Draft this offseason, announcing Friday his plans to join teammates Nico Mannion and Zeke Nnaji as part of the 2020 NBA Draft class.
Green is a 6-foot-6, 210 pound prospect from Australia who spent one season in college at the University of Arizona, where he averaged 11.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. He finished his final five games at UA on a high note, making nine of his final 13 3-point attempts.
He ranks as the No. 17 overall player on the CBS Sports Big Board and the No. 4 prospect at his position.
Green's two-way impact should be appealing to teams looking to add length and athleticism at the wing position via the draft. In addition to his 6-6 frame he brings a 6-10 wingspan, an improving outside shot and disruptive defensive abilities. Last season he was one of only two freshmen from a major conference to average at least 12.0 points and 1.5 steals per game, joining Syracuse's Joseph Girard III.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Iowa's Garza declares for NBA Draft
College basketball's breakout star from this past season will test the NBA Draft waters
-
Kentucky lands Big East grad transfer
After missing the 2019-20 season with an injury, Mintz will finish his career at Kentucky
-
UL signee Scrubb stays in NBA Draft
Scrubb was testing the waters of the draft process, but has made the decision to turn pro
-
Bracketology: Way-too-early projections
Jerry Palm takes a never-too-early look at next year's NCAA Tournament field of 68
-
Kentucky transfer Juzang commits to UCLA
Mick Cronin and UCLA landed a big-time transfer Thursday in Juzang, a Los Angeles native
-
Harvard's Aiken commits to Seton Hall
Aiken chose to return home to play for the Pirates and will be immediately eligible.
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday