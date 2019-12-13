2020 NBA Draft Big Board: Biggest risers and fallers in updated pro prospect rankings

Georgia's Anthony Edwards take the top spot, but he's not the only player whose NBA Draft stock is soaring

Like the first six weeks of the college basketball season, which has seen the No. 1 ranking serve as a revolving door, this year's NBA Draft crop has developed virtually no separation at the top of the class. There is 7-foot-1 unicorn James Wiseman, who is serving a 12-game suspension and thus has not played in a month. There is top guards Cole Anthony and Anthony Edwards from North Carolina and Georgia, respectively, both putting up gaudy numbers. Then there's a crop of stars playing overseas led by teenage phenoms LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton, who are rising stars in the Australian NBL although Ball is expected to miss about a month with a foot injury.

The race for the No. 1 pick remains as wide-open as ever, though through the first leg of the college basketball season, Bulldogs freshman Anthony Edwards has jumped past Tar Heels guard Cole Anthony as our No. 1 prospect in our second iteration of the 2020 Big Board. The 6-foot-5 combo guard is the only freshman in college basketball averaging more than 20 points per game on the season, and while he's had a few duds -- two six point outings against Dayton and Delaware State -- he's also flashed upside. His 33-point second-half eruption in the Maui Invitational nearly bowling over No. 3 Michigan State last month was the most impressive display of shot-making you'll probably see from any freshman in the sport ... ever.

And so taking all this into account, Edwards is the No. 1 prospect in our updated 2020 Big Board, followed by Ball, Anthony, Wiseman and another beneficiary from a tremendous showing in Maui: Dayton forward Obi Toppin.

Stock rising

Obi Toppin, Dayton

Measurables: 6-9, 220

Current rank: No. 5 | Previous rank: No. 23

Killer versatility and athleticism was Obi Toppin's game as a freshman, and now as a sophomore it's all of those ingredients thrown into a blender with some extra zest. He's taking more 3-pointers this season, making 41.7% of them, and doing so all while improving as a rim protector and rebounder for a top-15 college basketball team. Toppin's detractors may argue his lackluster measurables or his lack of skill as a ball-handler, but he's dynamic in transition with a huge ceiling as a floor-spacer and shot-maker. You can't leave him open without paying for it. When you add his burgeoning potential as an offensive player with his athletic prowess and switchability on defense, you have a guy who could easily work his way into the lottery if he keeps it up.

Tyrese Haliburton, Iowa State

Measurables: 6-5, 175

Current rank: No. 8 | Previous rank: No. 25

Why, you might wonder, would a sophomore who averaged 6.8 points, 3.6 assists and 3.4 rebounds per game as a freshman last season earn draft buzz? Fair question. Here's why: since Tyrese Haliburton arrived at Iowa State a year ago, he's been one of the most efficient players in college basketball as a ball-handler and 3-point shooter. As Jonathan Tjarks put it in this smartly-written piece about Haliburton for The Ringer: "Haliburton is the poster child for the type of player who might have slipped through the cracks a generation ago. The advanced numbers tell a very different story about him than his relatively pedestrian traditional stats." Haliburton remains pencil-thin, probably the biggest knock with validity, but he brings efficiency, smarts and an unteachable feel for the game -- all essentials for an NBA-level point guard.

Onyeka Okongwu, USC

Measurables: 6-9, 245

Current rank: No 10 | Previous rank: NR

Less than a dozen college basketball players this season have recorded seven or more blocks in a single game. USC freshman Onyeka Okongwu is the only one to have achieved that mark twice -- once with an eight-block outing against Florida A&M, and then again with a seven-block swat-show last week against TCU. His timing as a shot-blocker is brilliant for any player, but especially a true freshman. He's been a huge factor on offense as well, with a great feel as a transition player and offense-generator out of the post. By next summer, we will be talking about Okongwu as one of the top two big prospects in this class.

Myles Powell, Seton Hall

Measurables: 5-11, 195

Current rank: No 20 | Previous rank: NR

After measuring at 5-11 at the G League Elite Camp last spring, concerns were inevitably raised about Powell's viability as an NBA Draft prospect. Still, it's impossible to simply dismiss his production -- particularly as a scorer -- at the college level. He rates in the 98th percentile as an off-screen shooter, according to Synergy, and this season he's shooting a career-best 39.8% from the 3-point line. It's unlikely he'll be drafted as a long-term No. 1 option as lead guard, but his bankable skill as a deadeye shooter is enough to earn him first-round looks.

Stock falling

Scottie Lewis, Florida

Measurables: 6-5, 185

Current rank: No 27 | Previous rank: No. 9

As I've said since before the season started, ScottieLewis is more of a prospect than a player ready-made for elite college production. And even taking that into account, he's been dreadful this season for the Gators, averaging only 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 23.5% shooting from the 3-point line. Important to note: Florida offensively overall has been less-than-inspiring, considering the talent level. Not all of it falls on Lewis' shoulders. Where Lewis can shine -- and still has this season -- is on defense. His potential to be a perimeter stopper and switcher remains his best selling point as a pro prospect, and that's a huge reason why he won't fall out of the first round in 2020. 

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois

Measurables: 6-5, 185

Current rank: No 38 | Previous rank: No. 10

My preseason ranking of No. 10 for Ayo Dosunmu was based on a projected boost in production and development of skill that he hasn't quite showed this season. In fact, his 3-point shooting continues to regress as a sophomore after a promising freshman season start, and he's now shooting 28.6% from deep through nine games. His 3-point shot was a perk for him as a prospect, but with that gone, he's been a jack of all trades but a master of none. He's best running up-tempo and getting out in transition, but the Illini rank 193rd nationally this season in adjusted tempo, according to KenPom.com. That's a substantial dip from a season ago in which it finished 52nd nationally in that category.

Kahlil Whitney, Kentucky

Measurables: 6-6, 210

Current rank: No 35 | Previous rank: No. 17

Relying upon talent and athleticism to dominate the high school level worked for Kahlil Whitney, but it hasn't panned out in college with Kentucky. He's been playing a part-time role this season because as a full-time contributor, his skill -- ball-handling, shooting, polish -- clearly just isn't quite there. He's averaging more turnovers and fouls per game this season than assists and steals. If he's not getting served an alley-oop in transition, where theoretically his game would best translate, he just can't be relied upon for UK right now. In time his clanks and turnovers will be reduced, but he's projecting to be a bigger project than I initially anticipated.

Top 50 NBA prospect rankings

PlayerSchoolClassPOSHTWT
1. Anthony EdwardsGeorgiaFrSG6-5225
2. LaMelo BallAustralia-PG6-6180
3. Cole AnthonyN. CarolinaFrSG6-3190
4. James WisemanMemphisFrC7-1240
5. Obi ToppinDaytonSophPF6-9220
6. R.J. HamptonNew Zealand-SG6-5185
7. Tyrese MaxeyKentuckyFrSG6-3198
8. Tyrese HaliburtonIowa St. SophPG6-5175
9. Precious AchiuwaMemphisFrSF6-9225
10. Onyeka OkongwuUSCFrPF6-9245
11. Nico MannionArizonaFrPG6-3190
12. Theo MaledonFrance-PG6-4174
13. Deni AvdijaIsrael-SF6-9215
14. Jaden McDanielsWashingtonFrPF6-9200
15. Jordan NworaLouisvilleJrSF6-7225
16. Josh GreenArizonaFrSG6-6210
17. Tre JonesDukeSophPG6-3185
18. Isaiah StewartWashingtonFrC6-9250
19. Bryan AntoineVillanovaFrSG6-5175
19. Trendon WatfordLSUFrPF6-9235
20. Myles PowellSeton HallSrPG5-11195
21. Zeke NnajiArizonaFrC6-11240
22. Aaron NesmithVanderbiltSophSF6-6213
23. Killian HayesFrance-PG6-5192
24. Isaac OkoroAuburnFrSF6-6225
25. AJ LawsonSouth CarolinaSophSG6-6178
26. Kira Lewis Jr. AlabamaSophPG6-3165
27. Scottie LewisFloridaFrSF6-5185
28. Isaiah JoeArkansasSophSG6-5180
29. Devon DotsonKansasSophPG6-2185
30. Jalen SmithMarylandSophPF6-10225
31. Vernon Carey Jr. DukeFrCenter6-10270
32. Devin VassellFlorida StateSophSF6-7194
33. Paul ReedDePaulJrPF6-9220
34. Patrick WilliamsFlorida StateFrSF6-8225
35. Kahlil WhitneyKentuckyFrSF6-6210
36. Boogie EllisMemphisFrPG6-3175
37. Ochai AgbajiKansasSophSF6-5210
38. Ayo DosunmuIllinoisSophPG6-5185
39. Mamadi DiakiteVirginiaSrPF6-9224
40. Cassius WinstonMichigan StateSrPG6-1185
41. Naji MarshallXavierJrSF6-7220
42. Samuell WilliamsonLouisvilleFrSF6-7200
43. Isaac LikekeleOklahoma StateSophPG6-4215
44. Wendell Moore Jr. DukeFrSF6-6213
45. Aaron HenryMichigan StateSophSG6-6210
46. Matthew HurtDukeFrPF6-9214
47. Markus HowardMarquetteSrPG5-11180
48. Xavier TillmanMichigan St. JrPF6-8245
49. Ashton HagansKentuckySophPG6-3198
50. Jahmi'us RamseyTexas TechFrSG6-4195
Our Latest Stories