2020 NBA Draft: Dayton star Obi Toppin declares for pros as projected lottery pick

Dayton star Obi Toppin, the CBS Sports National Player of the Year, announced Wednesday he is entering the 2020 NBA Draft with the intentions of signing with an agent and forgoing his remaining college eligibility.

"This whole year has been more than just basketball. It's been a brotherhood like no other," he said in a video posted to social media. "Our team was not just playing for ourselves. We were playing for a whole community. We learned about the great impact we had on the Dayton community and across the nation. While we are very upset the season ended the way it did, we are also grateful for what we did accomplish this year and how we were able to support others along the way."

Toppin averaged 20.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for the Flyers, who finished the season 29-2 overall and as a projected No. 1 seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament. He ranks No. 8 on our most recent prospect Big Board.

A high-flying forward, Toppin, 22, projects to be the oldest player taken in this year's lottery. He redshirted as a freshman in 2017, caught the attention of the NBA as a redshirt freshman last season with his athleticism, then took the college basketball world by storm this past year with his jaw-dropping jams and offensive versatility.

🗣Once again Thank You Flyer Nation ✈️

✍🏾

Love you always ❤️

Obi Toppin pic.twitter.com/NOa3pMtGDM — obadiah (@otoppin1) March 25, 2020

"I think he's been as good as any player in the country in terms of what I've seen all year long," said Dayton coach Anthony Grant recently. Adding, "He's got that rare combination of size, athleticism and skill."

Toppin ranks No. 1 at his position on my Big Board entering the pre-draft process.