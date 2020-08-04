Watch Now: Reaction: Luka Garza Will Return To Iowa (8:28)

The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft passed at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday and there was a flurry of activity on the last day for players to notify the NCAA that they are coming back to school. More than half of the 156 players who declared for the draft -- 91, to be exact -- have withdrawn and returned to college.

Of those 91 were a slew of college stars led by Luka Garza, Ayo Dosunmu, Corey Kispert and Jared Butler, who all made their decisions in the final days. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Stanford's Tyrell Terry were among the 64 who opted to stay in the draft.

With the deadline behind us, we've tracked every decision and sorted every player into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft.

Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft

TeamPlayerHeightClass
Jordyn Adams 6-3 Freshman
Abdul Ado 6-11 Junior
Timmy Allen 6-6 Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. 6-9 Junior
Joel Ayayi 6-5 Sophomore
Jomaru Brown 6-2 Sophomore
Marcus Burk 6-3 Junior
Jordan Burns 6-0 Junior
Jared Butler 6-3 Sophomore
Manny Camper 6-7 Junior
Marcus Carr 6-2 Sophomore
Kofi Cockburn 7-0 Freshman
David Collins 6-3 Junior
Zach Cooks 5-9 Junior
Jalen Crutcher 6-1 Junior
Ryan Daly 6-5 Junior
Darius Days 6-6 Sophomore
Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Sophomore
Dexter Dennis 6-5 Sophomore
Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer) 6-7 Junior
Mason Faulkner 6-1 Junior
LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's) 6-6 Junior
Blake Francis 6-0 Junior
Hasahn French 6-7 Junior
DJ Funderburk 6-10 Junior
Both Gach (Transferring from Utah) 6-6 Sophomore
Luka Garza 6-11 Junior
Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college) 6-9 Freshman
Grant Golden 6-10 Junior
Jacob Gilyard 5-9 Junior
Jayvon Graves 6-3 Junior
AJ Green 6-4 Sophomore
Darin Green Jr. 6-4 Freshman
Jordan Goodwin 6-3 Junior
Aaron Henry 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Hill 6-10 Sophomore
Jay Huff 7-1 Junior
Feron Hunt 6-8 Sophomore
Chance Hunter 6-6 Sophomore
DeJon Jarreau 6-5 Junior
Damien Jefferson 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Joe 6-5 Sophomore
Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette) 6-7 Junior
Andre Jones 6-4 Junior
Herbert Jones 6-7 Junior
Corey Kispert 6-7 Junior
Kameron Langley 6-2 Junior
A.J. Lawson 6-6 Sophomore
Matt Lewis 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Livers 6-7 Junior
Denzel Mahoney 6-5 Junior
Makur Maker 6-11 Freshman
Tre Mann 6-4 Freshman
Sandro Mamukelashvili 6-11 Junior
Remy Martin 6-0 Junior
Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown) 6-2 Sophomore
Isaiah Miller 6-0 Junior
Matt Mitchell 6-6 Junior
Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida) 6-5 Sophomore
Obadiah Noel 6-4 Junior
Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook) 6-5 Junior
John Petty 6-5 Junior
Xavier Pinson 6-2 Sophomore
Yves Pons 6-6 Junior
Darius Quisenberry 6-1 Sophomore
Colbey Ross 6-1 Junior
Fatts Russell 5-10 Junior
Aamir Simms 6-9 Junior
Ja'Vonte Smart 6-4 Sophomore
Chris Smith 6-9 Junior
Collin Smith 6-11 Junior
Mitchell Smith 6-10 Junior
Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana) 6-7 Junior
Stef Smith 6-1 Junior
Ben Stanley 6-6 Sophomore
Parker Stewart 6-5 Sophomore
Terry Taylor 6-5 Junior
Macio Teague 6-3 Junior
Justin Thomas 5-11 Junior
Ethan Thompson 6-5 Junior
Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Junior
Alonzo Verge Jr. 6-3 Junior
Chris Vogt 7-1 Junior
CJ Walker 6-1 Junior
Trendon Watford 6-9 LSU
Ibi Watson 6-5 Junior
Jarrod West 5-11 Junior
Romello White (transfer from Arizona State) 6-8 Junior
Keith Williams 6-5 Junior
DeAndre Williams (transfer to Memphis) 6-9 Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV 6-0 Junior

Players still in NBA Draft

PlayerSchoolHeightClass
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Malik Fitts St. Mary's 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Grad
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Grad
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Grad
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman
Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and retain NCAA eligibility.