The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft passed at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday and there was a flurry of activity on the last day for players to notify the NCAA that they are coming back to school. More than half of the 156 players who declared for the draft -- 91, to be exact -- have withdrawn and returned to college.

Of those 91 were a slew of college stars led by Luka Garza, Ayo Dosunmu, Corey Kispert and Jared Butler, who all made their decisions in the final days. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Stanford's Tyrell Terry were among the 64 who opted to stay in the draft.

With the deadline behind us, we've tracked every decision and sorted every player into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft.

Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft

Team Player Height Class Jordyn Adams 6-3 Freshman Abdul Ado 6-11 Junior Timmy Allen 6-6 Sophomore Derrick Alston Jr. 6-9 Junior Joel Ayayi 6-5 Sophomore Jomaru Brown 6-2 Sophomore Marcus Burk 6-3 Junior Jordan Burns 6-0 Junior Jared Butler 6-3 Sophomore Manny Camper 6-7 Junior Marcus Carr 6-2 Sophomore Kofi Cockburn 7-0 Freshman David Collins 6-3 Junior Zach Cooks 5-9 Junior Jalen Crutcher 6-1 Junior Ryan Daly 6-5 Junior Darius Days 6-6 Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu 6-5 Sophomore Dexter Dennis 6-5 Sophomore Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer) 6-7 Junior Mason Faulkner 6-1 Junior LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's) 6-6 Junior Blake Francis 6-0 Junior Hasahn French 6-7 Junior DJ Funderburk 6-10 Junior Both Gach (Transferring from Utah) 6-6 Sophomore Luka Garza 6-11 Junior Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college) 6-9 Freshman Grant Golden 6-10 Junior Jacob Gilyard 5-9 Junior Jayvon Graves 6-3 Junior AJ Green 6-4 Sophomore Darin Green Jr. 6-4 Freshman Jordan Goodwin 6-3 Junior Aaron Henry 6-6 Sophomore Jalen Hill 6-10 Sophomore Jay Huff 7-1 Junior Feron Hunt 6-8 Sophomore Chance Hunter 6-6 Sophomore DeJon Jarreau 6-5 Junior Damien Jefferson 6-5 Junior Isaiah Joe 6-5 Sophomore Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette) 6-7 Junior Andre Jones 6-4 Junior Herbert Jones 6-7 Junior Corey Kispert 6-7 Junior Kameron Langley 6-2 Junior A.J. Lawson 6-6 Sophomore Matt Lewis 6-5 Junior Isaiah Livers 6-7 Junior Denzel Mahoney 6-5 Junior Makur Maker 6-11 Freshman Tre Mann 6-4 Freshman Sandro Mamukelashvili 6-11 Junior Remy Martin 6-0 Junior Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown) 6-2 Sophomore Isaiah Miller 6-0 Junior Matt Mitchell 6-6 Junior Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida) 6-5 Sophomore Obadiah Noel 6-4 Junior Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook) 6-5 Junior John Petty 6-5 Junior Xavier Pinson 6-2 Sophomore Yves Pons 6-6 Junior Darius Quisenberry 6-1 Sophomore Colbey Ross 6-1 Junior Fatts Russell 5-10 Junior Aamir Simms 6-9 Junior Ja'Vonte Smart 6-4 Sophomore Chris Smith 6-9 Junior Collin Smith 6-11 Junior Mitchell Smith 6-10 Junior Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana) 6-7 Junior Stef Smith 6-1 Junior Ben Stanley 6-6 Sophomore Parker Stewart 6-5 Sophomore Terry Taylor 6-5 Junior Macio Teague 6-3 Junior Justin Thomas 5-11 Junior Ethan Thompson 6-5 Junior Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Junior Alonzo Verge Jr. 6-3 Junior Chris Vogt 7-1 Junior CJ Walker 6-1 Junior Trendon Watford 6-9 LSU Ibi Watson 6-5 Junior Jarrod West 5-11 Junior Romello White (transfer from Arizona State) 6-8 Junior Keith Williams 6-5 Junior DeAndre Williams (transfer to Memphis) 6-9 Sophomore McKinley Wright IV 6-0 Junior

Players still in NBA Draft

Player School Height Class Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore Malik Fitts St. Mary's 6-8 Junior Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Grad Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Grad Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Grad Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and retain NCAA eligibility.