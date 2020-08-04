The deadline for underclassmen to withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft passed at 11:59 p.m. ET Monday and there was a flurry of activity on the last day for players to notify the NCAA that they are coming back to school. More than half of the 156 players who declared for the draft -- 91, to be exact -- have withdrawn and returned to college.
Of those 91 were a slew of college stars led by Luka Garza, Ayo Dosunmu, Corey Kispert and Jared Butler, who all made their decisions in the final days. Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Stanford's Tyrell Terry were among the 64 who opted to stay in the draft.
With the deadline behind us, we've tracked every decision and sorted every player into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft.
Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft
|Team
|Player
|Height
|Class
|Jordyn Adams
|6-3
|Freshman
|Abdul Ado
|6-11
|Junior
|Timmy Allen
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Derrick Alston Jr.
|6-9
|Junior
|Joel Ayayi
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jomaru Brown
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Marcus Burk
|6-3
|Junior
|Jordan Burns
|6-0
|Junior
|Jared Butler
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Manny Camper
|6-7
|Junior
|Marcus Carr
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Kofi Cockburn
|7-0
|Freshman
|David Collins
|6-3
|Junior
|Zach Cooks
|5-9
|Junior
|Jalen Crutcher
|6-1
|Junior
|Ryan Daly
|6-5
|Junior
|Darius Days
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Ayo Dosunmu
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Dexter Dennis
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer)
|6-7
|Junior
|Mason Faulkner
|6-1
|Junior
|LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's)
|6-6
|Junior
|Blake Francis
|6-0
|Junior
|Hasahn French
|6-7
|Junior
|DJ Funderburk
|6-10
|Junior
|Both Gach (Transferring from Utah)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Luka Garza
|6-11
|Junior
|Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college)
|6-9
|Freshman
|Grant Golden
|6-10
|Junior
|Jacob Gilyard
|5-9
|Junior
|Jayvon Graves
|6-3
|Junior
|AJ Green
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Darin Green Jr.
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jordan Goodwin
|6-3
|Junior
|Aaron Henry
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Jalen Hill
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Jay Huff
|7-1
|Junior
|Feron Hunt
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Chance Hunter
|6-6
|Sophomore
|DeJon Jarreau
|6-5
|Junior
|Damien Jefferson
|6-5
|Junior
|Isaiah Joe
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette)
|6-7
|Junior
|Andre Jones
|6-4
|Junior
|Herbert Jones
|6-7
|Junior
|Corey Kispert
|6-7
|Junior
|Kameron Langley
|6-2
|Junior
|A.J. Lawson
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Matt Lewis
|6-5
|Junior
|Isaiah Livers
|6-7
|Junior
|Denzel Mahoney
|6-5
|Junior
|Makur Maker
|6-11
|Freshman
|Tre Mann
|6-4
|Freshman
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|6-11
|Junior
|Remy Martin
|6-0
|Junior
|Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown)
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Isaiah Miller
|6-0
|Junior
|Matt Mitchell
|6-6
|Junior
|Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida)
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Obadiah Noel
|6-4
|Junior
|Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook)
|6-5
|Junior
|John Petty
|6-5
|Junior
|Xavier Pinson
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Yves Pons
|6-6
|Junior
|Darius Quisenberry
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Colbey Ross
|6-1
|Junior
|Fatts Russell
|5-10
|Junior
|Aamir Simms
|6-9
|Junior
|Ja'Vonte Smart
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Chris Smith
|6-9
|Junior
|Collin Smith
|6-11
|Junior
|Mitchell Smith
|6-10
|Junior
|Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana)
|6-7
|Junior
|Stef Smith
|6-1
|Junior
|Ben Stanley
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Parker Stewart
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Terry Taylor
|6-5
|Junior
|Macio Teague
|6-3
|Junior
|Justin Thomas
|5-11
|Junior
|Ethan Thompson
|6-5
|Junior
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|6-10
|Junior
|Alonzo Verge Jr.
|6-3
|Junior
|Chris Vogt
|7-1
|Junior
|CJ Walker
|6-1
|Junior
|Trendon Watford
|6-9
|LSU
|Ibi Watson
|6-5
|Junior
|Jarrod West
|5-11
|Junior
|Romello White (transfer from Arizona State)
|6-8
|Junior
|Keith Williams
|6-5
|Junior
|DeAndre Williams (transfer to Memphis)
|6-9
|Sophomore
|McKinley Wright IV
|6-0
|Junior
Players still in NBA Draft
|Player
|School
|Height
|Class
|Precious Achiuwa
|Memphis
|6-9
|Freshman
|Milan Acquaah
|California Baptist
|6-3
|Junior
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|Creighton
|6-4
|Junior
|Cole Anthony
|North Carolina
|6-3
|Freshman
|Brendan Bailey
|Marquette
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Saddiq Bey
|Villanova
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Tyler Bey
|Colorado
|6-7
|Junior
|Jermaine Bishop
|Norfolk State
|6-1
|Junior
|Dachon Burke Jr.
|Nebraska
|6-4
|Junior
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Duke
|6-10
|Freshman
|Nate Darling
|Delaware
|6-5
|Junior
|Lamine Diane
|CSUN
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Devon Dotson
|Kansas
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Anthony Edwards
|Georgia
|6-5
|Freshman
|CJ Elleby
|Washington State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Malik Fitts
|St. Mary's
|6-8
|Junior
|Malachi Flynn
|San Diego State
|6-1
|Junior
|Tony Goodwin II
|Redemption Academy (MA)
|6-6
|Post-Grad
|Josh Green
|Arizona
|6-6
|Freshman
|Ashton Hagans
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Iowa State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Josh Hall
|Moravian Prep (NC)
|6-8
|Post-Grad
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Georgia
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Harris
|Nevada
|6-5
|Junior
|Niven Hart
|Fresno State
|6-5
|Freshman
|Nate Hinton
|Houston
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Elijah Hughes
|Syracuse
|6-6
|Junior
|Dakari Johnson
|Cape Fear CC (NC)
|6-0
|Freshman
|C.J. Jones
|MTSU
|6-5
|Junior
|Mason Jones
|Arkansas
|6-5
|Junior
|Tre Jones
|Duke
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Saben Lee
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|Junior
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Alabama
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Nico Mannion
|Arizona
|6-3
|Freshman
|Naji Marshall
|Xavier
|6-7
|Junior
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy (FL)
|6-7
|Post-Grad
|Tyrese Maxey
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Freshman
|Jaden McDaniels
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isiaha Mike
|SMU
|6-8
|Junior
|EJ Montgomery
|Kentucky
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Aaron Nesmith
|Vanderbilt
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Zeke Nnaji
|Arizona
|6-11
|Freshman
|Jordan Nwora
|Louisville
|6-7
|Junior
|Onyeka Okongwu
|USC
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isaac Okoro
|Auburn
|6-6
|Freshman
|Daniel Oturu
|Minnesota
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Filip Petrusev
|Gonzaga
|6-11
|Sophomore
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Temple
|6-4
|Junior
|Immanuel Quickley
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Paul Reed Jr.
|DePaul
|6-9
|Junior
|Nick Richards
|Kentucky
|6-11
|Junior
|Joe Saterfield
|Ranger CC (TX)
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jayden Scrubb
|John A. Logan College (IL)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Jalen Smith
|Maryland
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Cassius Stanley
|Duke
|6-6
|Freshman
|Isaiah Stewart
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Tyrell Terry
|Stanford
|6-1
|Freshman
|Xavier Tillman Sr.
|Michigan State
|6-8
|Junior
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Jordan Tucker
|Butler
|6-7
|Junior
|Devin Vassell
|Florida State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Mississippi State
|6-2
|Junior
|Kaleb Wesson
|Ohio State
|6-9
|Junior
|Kahlil Whitney
|Kentucky
|6-6
|Freshman
|Emmitt Williams
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Patrick Williams
|Florida State
|6-8
|Freshman
|James Wiseman
|Memphis
|7-1
|Freshman
|Robert Woodard II
|Mississippi State
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Omer Yurtseven
|Georgetown
|7-0
|Junior
Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and retain NCAA eligibility.