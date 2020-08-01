Illinois stars Kofi Cockburn and Ayo Dosunmu headline the latest crop of college stars to formally withdraw from the 2020 NBA Draft and return to school ahead of the Aug. 3 NCAA deadline, setting the Illini up for a potentially historic upcoming season.
Joining the duo among college stars who have opted to put the NBA on hold and return to school include Gonzaga's Joel Ayayi, Arkansas' Isaiah Joe and Virginia big man Jay Huff, pushing the total number of returning underclassmen who tested the NBA draft waters to nearly five dozen. And with just a few days until the NCAA's official withdrawal deadline, we should finally start seeing regular movement on the NBA Draft front as prospects start making final decisions about whether to stay in the draft or return to college in 2020.
We'll be tracking all of them in the lead-up to the withdrawal deadline and filing them into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft. The players who have chosen to keep their name in the NBA Draft have their name bolded in the second table.
Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft
|Team
|Player
|Height
|Class
|Jordyn Adams
|6-3
|Freshman
|Abdul Ado
|6-11
|Junior
|Timmy Allen
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Derrick Alston Jr.
|6-9
|Junior
|Jomaru Brown
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Jordan Burns
|6-0
|Junior
|David Collins
|6-3
|Junior
|Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer)
|6-7
|Junior
|Mason Faulkner
|6-1
|Junior
|LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's)
|6-6
|Junior
|Blake Francis
|6-0
|Junior
|Hasahn French
|6-7
|Junior
|Both Gach (Transferring from Utah)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college)
|6-9
|Freshman
|Grant Golden
|6-10
|Junior
|Jacob Gilyard
|5-9
|Junior
|Jayvon Graves
|6-3
|Junior
|Darin Green Jr.
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jordan Goodwin
|6-3
|Junior
|Jalen Hill
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Feron Hunt
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Chance Hunter
|6-6
|Sophomore
|DeJon Jarreau
|6-5
|Junior
|Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette)
|6-7
|Junior
|Andre Jones
|6-4
|Junior
|Herbert Jones
|6-7
|Junior
|Kameron Langley
|6-2
|Junior
|Isaiah Livers
|6-7
|Junior
|Tre Mann
|6-4
|Freshman
|Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown)
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Isaiah Miller
|6-0
|Junior
|Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida)
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook)
|6-5
|Junior
|Xavier Pinson
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Darius Quisenberry
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Aamir Simms
|6-9
|Junior
|Collin Smith
|6-11
|Junior
|Mitchell Smith
|6-10
|Junior
|Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana)
|6-7
|Junior
|Parker Stewart
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Terry Taylor
|6-5
|Junior
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|6-10
|Junior
|Alonzo Verge Jr.
|6-3
|Junior
|Chris Vogt
|7-1
|Junior
|CJ Walker
|6-1
|Junior
|Ibi Watson
|6-5
|Junior
|Jarrod West
|5-11
|Junior
|Ryan Daly
|6-5
|Junior
|DJ Funderburk
|6-10
|Junior
|Matt Mitchell
|6-6
|Junior
|Keith Williams
|6-5
|Junior
|Ayo Dosunmu
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Kofi Cockburn
|7-0
|Freshman
|Isaiah Joe
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Joel Ayayi
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jay Huff
|7-1
|Junior
|McKinley Wright IV
|6-0
|Junior
|Macio Teague
|6-3
|Junior
Players still in NBA Draft
|Player
|School
|Height
|Class
|Precious Achiuwa
|Memphis
|6-9
|Freshman
|Milan Acquaah
|California Baptist
|6-3
|Junior
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|Creighton
|6-4
|Junior
|Cole Anthony
|North Carolina
|6-3
|Freshman
|Brendan Bailey
|Marquette
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Saddiq Bey
|Villanova
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Tyler Bey
|Colorado
|6-7
|Junior
|Jermaine Bishop
|Norfolk State
|6-1
|Junior
|Marcus Burk
|IUPUI
|6-3
|Junior
|Dachon Burke Jr.
|Nebraska
|6-4
|Junior
|Jared Butler
|Baylor
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Manny Camper
|Siena
|6-7
|Junior
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Duke
|6-10
|Freshman
|Marcus Carr
|Minnesota
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Zach Cooks
|NJIT
|5-9
|Junior
|Jalen Crutcher
|Dayton
|6-1
|Junior
|Nate Darling
|Delaware
|6-5
|Junior
|Darius Days
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Dexter Dennis
|Wichita State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Lamine Diane
|CSUN
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Devon Dotson
|Kansas
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Anthony Edwards
|Georgia
|6-5
|Freshman
|CJ Elleby
|Washington State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Malik Fitts
|St. Mary's
|6-8
|Junior
|Malachi Flynn
|San Diego State
|6-1
|Junior
|Luka Garza
|Iowa
|6-11
|Junior
|Tony Goodwin II
|Redemption Academy (MA)
|6-6
|Post-Graduate
|AJ Green
|Northern Iowa
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Josh Green
|Arizona
|6-6
|Freshman
|Ashton Hagans
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Iowa State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Josh Hall
|Moravian Prep (NC)
|6-8
|Post-Grad
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Georgia
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Harris
|Nevada
|6-5
|Junior
|Niven Hart
|Fresno State
|6-5
|Freshman
|Aaron Henry
|Michigan State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Nate Hinton
|Houston
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Elijah Hughes
|Syracuse
|6-6
|Junior
|Damien Jefferson
|Creighton
|6-5
|Junior
|Dakari Johnson
|Cape Fear CC (NC)
|6-0
|Freshman
|C.J. Jones
|MTSU
|6-5
|Junior
|Mason Jones
|Arkansas
|6-5
|Junior
|Tre Jones
|Duke
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|6-7
|Junior
|AJ Lawson
|South Carolina
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Saben Lee
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|Junior
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Alabama
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Matt Lewis
|James Madison
|6-5
|Junior
|Denzel Mahoney
|Creighton
|6-5
|Junior
|Makur Maker
|Pacific Academy (CA)
|7-0
|Post-Grad
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Seton Hall
|6-11
|Junior
|Nico Mannion
|Arizona
|6-3
|Freshman
|Naji Marshall
|Xavier
|6-7
|Junior
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy (FL)
|6-7
|Post-Grad
|Remy Martin
|Arizona State
|6-0
|Junior
|Tyrese Maxey
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Freshman
|Mac McClung
|Georgetown
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Jaden McDaniels
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isiaha Mike
|SMU
|6-8
|Junior
|EJ Montgomery
|Kentucky
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Aaron Nesmith
|Vanderbilt
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Zeke Nnaji
|Arizona
|6-11
|Freshman
|Obadiah Noel
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|6-4
|Junior
|Jordan Nwora
|Louisville
|6-7
|Junior
|Onyeka Okongwu
|USC
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isaac Okoro
|Auburn
|6-6
|Freshman
|Elijah Olaniyi
|Stony Brook
|6-5
|Junior
|Daniel Oturu
|Minnesota
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Filip Petrusev
|Gonzaga
|6-11
|Sophomore
|John Petty Jr.
|Alabama
|6-5
|Junior
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Temple
|6-4
|Junior
|Yves Pons
|Tennessee
|6-6
|Junior
|Immanuel Quickley
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Paul Reed Jr.
|DePaul
|6-9
|Junior
|Nick Richards
|Kentucky
|6-11
|Junior
|Colbey Ross
|Pepperdine
|6-1
|Junior
|Fatts Russell
|Rhode Island
|5-10
|Junior
|Joe Saterfield
|Ranger CC (TX)
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jayden Scrubb
|John A. Logan College (IL)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Ja'Vonte Smart
|LSU
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Chris Smith
|UCLA
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Smith
|Maryland
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Justin Smith
|Indiana
|6-7
|Junior
|Mitchell Smith
|Missouri
|6-10
|Junior
|Stef Smith
|Vermont
|6-1
|Junior
|Ben Stanley
|Hampton
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Cassius Stanley
|Duke
|6-6
|Freshman
|Isaiah Stewart
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Tyrell Terry
|Stanford
|6-1
|Freshman
|Justin Thomas
|Morehead State
|5-11
|Junior
|Ethan Thompson
|Oregon State
|6-5
|Junior
|Xavier Tillman Sr.
|Michigan State
|6-8
|Junior
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Jordan Tucker
|Butler
|6-7
|Junior
|Devin Vassell
|Florida State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|CJ Walker
|Ohio State
|6-1
|Junior
|Trendon Watford
|LSU
|6-9
|Freshman
|Ibi Watson
|Dayton
|6-5
|Junior
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Mississippi State
|6-2
|Junior
|Kaleb Wesson
|Ohio State
|6-9
|Junior
|Jarrod West
|Marshall
|5-11
|Junior
|Romello White
|Arizona State
|6-8
|Junior
|Kahlil Whitney
|Kentucky
|6-6
|Freshman
|DeAndre Williams
|Evansville
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Emmitt Williams
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Patrick Williams
|Florida State
|6-8
|Freshman
|James Wiseman
|Memphis
|7-1
|Freshman
|Robert Woodard II
|Mississippi State
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Omer Yurtseven
|Georgetown
|7-0
|Junior
Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and retain NCAA eligibility.