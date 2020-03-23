2020 NBA Draft: Florida State's Devin Vassell, the Seminoles' leading scorer and rebounder, declares
Vassell is a terrific 3-point shooter and long wing with upside as an NBA-caliber 3-and-D player
The star of Florida State's first ACC title-winning team has announced he's turning pro. On Monday, Devin Vassell, FSU's leading scorer and rebounder, made the declaration to take his talents to the next level, formally entering the draft in a decision that had been expected for months.
"It is with a heart full of gratitude that I am entering the 2020 NBA Draft," Vassell said. "I'll never forget the amazing ride of these last two years, and I'm excited to see what the future holds."
Under the current NBA Draft structure, Vassell can test the draft process until June 3, the deadline for which underclassmen must decide whether they will keep their name in the draft or return to college. Vassell, a sophomore, is expected to keep his name in the draft.
A 6-foot-7 wing, Vassell is a rangy wing with legitimate 3-and-D potential at the NBA level. He shot 41.5% from 3-point range as a sophomore and 41.9% from 3-point range as a freshman a year ago. He's one of only four power conference players this season to have averaged at least 12.7 points, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game.
"We are very happy for Devin," FSU coach Leonard Hamilton said. "We have seen greatness in him all along and he still has a tremendous amount of greatness that he will take with him to the next level. We know that he will be successful because he is a wonderful young man who comes from a tremendous family. Our staff knows that there is nothing but great things in store for him."
Vassell ranks No. 15 on my updated 2020 NBA Draft Big Board and No. 4 among all draft-eligible wings.
