2020 NBA Draft: Georgia freshman star Anthony Edwards, the possible No. 1 overall pick, declares for draft

Anthony Edwards, long seen as a likely 2020 NBA lottery pick and potential No. 1 pick, is declaring for the NBA Draft, he told 247Sports.

The 6-foot-5 wing averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals as a freshman at Georgia. He made just 29.4% of his 3-pointers. But in what most regard as a relatively weak draft class, that's a forgivable aberration in his game that should improve over time. His ability to create shots is expected to make him an immediate-impact player on the NBA level.

Edwards, 18, is the projected No. 2 pick in the latest mock draft by CBS Sports' Kyle Boone and the No. 1 overall pick in the latest mock draft from CBS Sports' Gary Parrish.

Even a season toiling away for a mediocre Georgia team that finished 16-16 (5-13 SEC) could not diminish the stock of the Atlanta native who was rated the No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2019 by 247Sports. Edwards was asked to shoulder a heavy load for the Bulldogs, which led to him attempting 15.8 shots per game -- third-most in the SEC. Edwards made 40.2% of his shots, a relatively low figure. But it is expected that his shooting efficiency will increase over time as his usage rate normalizes once he is surrounded by other NBA-caliber players.

The only prospect ranked ahead of Edwards in the class of 2019 was center James Wiseman, who played just three games at Memphis this season. But that was partially because Edwards was originally a member of the class of 2020 before reclassifying to expedite his path to the pros. Edwards signed with agent Omar Wilkes, according 247Sports.