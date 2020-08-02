One of the most-anticipated decisions ahead of the Monday withdrawal deadline for early NBA Draft entrants is coming down on Sunday as Iowa star Luka Garza is set to announce at 1:15 p.m. ET whether he will return for his senior season or stay in the draft. Garza's announcement will be carried live on CBS Sports HQ.

The 2020 Big Ten Player of the Year and unanimous first-team All-American would make the Hawkeyes an early favorite to make a deep postseason run if he returns. Garza averaged 23.9 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in a breakout junior season and would be the anchor of an impressive returning nucleus for coach Fran McCaffery.

But Garza could decide to keep his name in the NBA Draft. If he chooses that option, he will likely need a late surge up the draft boards in order to be selected. The 6-foot-11 center improved his 3-point shooting as a junior, but questions persist about whether he has the defensive versatility and athleticism to shine in the NBA.

Garza told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish in June that he was still weighing his options.

"After my freshman and sophomore years, I don't think anybody thought I'd be in this position, and be talked about this much, and be [somebody] everybody's so concerned about what decision I would be making," Garza said. "It's something that I really didn't see for myself. But I worked as hard as I could to make sure this happened, and, honestly, now it's just a blessing to be in this position. And I know, at the end of the day, that I'm going to make the right choice."