2020 NBA Draft: Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Cyclones' leading scorer, declares

Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton, considered one of the top draft-eligible point guard prospects in the country, has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Haliburton is the No. 11 prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board and the No. 4 prospect at his position in a deep point guard draft class.

Haliburton jumped on the radar last year as a freshman where he emerged for the Cyclones as one of the most efficient ball-handlers and 3-point shooters in the country while playing big minutes in a small role. As a sophomore, he became Iowa State's go-to scorer and facilitator, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Now, just two years from signing with the Cyclones as a sub-150 national prospect, he's a likely lottery pick with upside as a starting-caliber point guard.

"I wouldn't say I'm a late bloomer; I would just say it took some time for people to realize who I am," Haliburton said in an interview profiling his rise last summer with 247Sports. "I've always been this guy. I spend a lot of time in the gym and I always have spent a lot of time in the gym. I put in a lot of work to get to this point."

Haliburton's sophomore star turn was cut short after he fractured his left wrist in February, but in 22 games this season he solidified his status as a blue-chip talent while hitting 41.9% from 3-point range, 59.2% from the field and 82.2% from the free-throw line. In his career, he's a 42.6% 3-point shooter.

"He's just got something about him," ISU coach Steve Prohm said of Haluburton in December 2018 after he broke the program's single-game assist record. "We didn't recruit him long, but once we saw him play, we just knew this kid had something. He just has something about him. Some guys have got it, and he's got it."

Haliburton will need to add bulk to his slender 6-foot-5 frame at the NBA level but should be under consideration for point guard needy teams early in the lottery.