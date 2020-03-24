2020 NBA Draft: Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton, the Cyclones' leading scorer, declares
Haliburton was an efficient two-year player who take a big step forward as a sophomore in 2019-20
Iowa State sophomore guard Tyrese Haliburton, considered one of the top draft-eligible point guard prospects in the country, has declared for the 2020 NBA Draft, he told ESPN. Haliburton is the No. 11 prospect on the CBS Sports Big Board and the No. 4 prospect at his position in a deep point guard draft class.
Haliburton jumped on the radar last year as a freshman where he emerged for the Cyclones as one of the most efficient ball-handlers and 3-point shooters in the country while playing big minutes in a small role. As a sophomore, he became Iowa State's go-to scorer and facilitator, averaging 15.2 points, 6.5 assists and 2.5 steals per game. Now, just two years from signing with the Cyclones as a sub-150 national prospect, he's a likely lottery pick with upside as a starting-caliber point guard.
"I wouldn't say I'm a late bloomer; I would just say it took some time for people to realize who I am," Haliburton said in an interview profiling his rise last summer with 247Sports. "I've always been this guy. I spend a lot of time in the gym and I always have spent a lot of time in the gym. I put in a lot of work to get to this point."
Haliburton's sophomore star turn was cut short after he fractured his left wrist in February, but in 22 games this season he solidified his status as a blue-chip talent while hitting 41.9% from 3-point range, 59.2% from the field and 82.2% from the free-throw line. In his career, he's a 42.6% 3-point shooter.
"He's just got something about him," ISU coach Steve Prohm said of Haluburton in December 2018 after he broke the program's single-game assist record. "We didn't recruit him long, but once we saw him play, we just knew this kid had something. He just has something about him. Some guys have got it, and he's got it."
Haliburton will need to add bulk to his slender 6-foot-5 frame at the NBA level but should be under consideration for point guard needy teams early in the lottery.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dayton's Toppin, Grant sweep AP awards
The accolades continue to pour in on the heels of the Flyers' historic college basketball season
-
NCAA Rewind on CBS, CBS Sports Network
CBS and CBS Sports Network will air classic NCAA Tournament games from the past
-
College basketball coaching changes
Get the latest updates on on this season's college basketball's coaching changes
-
Coaching searches are tough amid crisis
Conducting a college basketball coaching search in a pandemic adds 'multiple dimensions' to...
-
FSU's Vassell taking talents to NBA
Vassell is a terrific 3-point shooter and long wing with upside as an NBA-caliber 3-and-D player
-
Kansas fans relive '08 championship
With no March Madness this year, Kansas fans celebrated their 2008 title, again
-
Coronavirus updates: College basketball
There will be no March Madness this year due to the threat of the coronavirus pandemic
-
2020 Big 12 Tournament canceled
The Big 12 was one of many conferences to bring a halt to its annual tournament on Thursday