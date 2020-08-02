Michigan State star Xavier Tillman announced Sunday that he will stay in the NBA Draft. Tillman, who was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year as a junior while helping lead the Spartans to a share of the league title, is considered a potential late-first round pick in the draft.

"Based on the feedback I've received from the NBA teams, I am excited to announce my intention to hire an agent and to pursue one of my lifelong dreams," Tillman wrote in an Instagram post. "I will keep my name in the 2020 NBA Draft."

The 6-foot-8 power forward seriously considered returning for his senior season. Tillman averaged 13.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.1 blocks for the Spartans as a junior and was poised to take on an even bigger offensive role next season for Michigan State, which is losing leading scorer Cassius Winston to graduation.

But with Tillman's departure, Michigan State will now be replacing both of its top scorers from last season's 22-9 team finished the regular season with five straight wins to claim its piece of the Big Ten crown. The Spartans did receive some good news Sunday, though, when wing Aaron Henry announced he will return for his junior season. Henry was Michigan State's third-leading scorer last season and could be looked to as a primary offensive option in the season ahead.