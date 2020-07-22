Watch Now: College Basketball 2020-21 Season Outlook Amid COVID-19 Concerns ( 5:45 )

More than 160 college players filed for early-entry into the 2020 NBA Draft, but with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the lack of opportunities thus far afforded those testing the waters this year, it seems likely that a not-insignificant faction of those could opt to return to the safety net of their respective colleges and withdraw from the draft.

There are still nearly two weeks left for underclassmen to formally decide whether to stay or go, but more than two dozen of the 163 underclassmen have opted to return, as colleges have already begun welcoming returning players back to campus. With the withdrawal deadline looming on Aug. 3, more are expected to soon follow suit.

The motivations for doing so may be due to inopportunity just as much as it is to timing. Underclassmen have been unable to workout privately for NBA teams or interview face-to-face because of the pandemic. Even Zoom calls and other interactions have been limited on a weekly basis. And because of lockdown restrictions, the NBA Draft combine, where measurements are taken and scrimmages are held, has not happened yet, either. Those in NBA circles are skeptical it will happen at all this year, especially at full-scale.

All of the uncertainty leaves us with a ton of fluidity in this year's draft, particularly for those truly on the fence about their decisions. We'll be tracking all of them in the lead-up to the withdrawal deadline and filing them into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft. The players who have chosen to keep their name in the NBA Draft have their name bolded in the second table.

Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft

Team Player Height Class Jordyn Adams 6-3 Freshman Abdul Ado 6-11 Junior Timmy Allen 6-6 Sophomore Derrick Alston Jr. 6-9 Junior Jomaru Brown 6-2 Sophomore Jordan Burns 6-0 Junior David Collins 6-3 Junior Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer) 6-7 Junior Mason Faulkner 6-1 Junior LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's) 6-6 Junior Blake Francis 6-0 Junior Hasahn French 6-7 Junior Both Gach (Transferring from Utah) 6-6 Sophomore Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college) 6-9 Freshman Grant Golden 6-10 Junior Jacob Gilyard 5-9 Junior Jayvon Graves 6-3 Junior Darin Green Jr. 6-4 Freshman Jordan Goodwin 6-3 Junior Jalen Hill 6-10 Sophomore Feron Hunt 6-8 Sophomore Chance Hunter 6-6 Sophomore DeJon Jarreau 6-5 Junior Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette) 6-7 Junior Andre Jones 6-4 Junior Herbert Jones 6-7 Junior Kameron Langley 6-2 Junior Isaiah Livers 6-7 Junior Tre Mann 6-4 Freshman Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown) 6-2 Sophomore Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida) 6-5 Sophomore Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook) 6-5 Junior Xavier Pinson 6-2 Sophomore Darius Quisenberry 6-1 Sophomore Aamir Simms 6-9 Junior Collin Smith 6-11 Junior Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana) 6-7 Junior Parker Stewart 6-5 Sophomore Terry Taylor 6-5 Junior Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Junior Alonzo Verge Jr. 6-3 Junior CJ Walker 6-1 Junior Ibi Watson 6-5 Junior Jarrod West 5-11 Junior

Players still in NBA Draft

Player School Height Class Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior Ryan Daly St. Joseph's 6-5 Junior Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore Malik Fitts St. Mary's 6-8 Junior Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Grad Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Grad Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Grad Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior Isaiah Miller UNCG 6-0 Junior Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior Xavier Pinson Missouri 6-2 Sophomore Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore Ja'Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior Jeremiah Tilmon Missouri 6-10 Junior Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore Chris Vogt Cincinnati 7-1 Junior CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and remain NBA eligibility.