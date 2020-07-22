More than 160 college players filed for early-entry into the 2020 NBA Draft, but with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the lack of opportunities thus far afforded those testing the waters this year, it seems likely that a not-insignificant faction of those could opt to return to the safety net of their respective colleges and withdraw from the draft.
There are still nearly two weeks left for underclassmen to formally decide whether to stay or go, but more than two dozen of the 163 underclassmen have opted to return, as colleges have already begun welcoming returning players back to campus. With the withdrawal deadline looming on Aug. 3, more are expected to soon follow suit.
The motivations for doing so may be due to inopportunity just as much as it is to timing. Underclassmen have been unable to workout privately for NBA teams or interview face-to-face because of the pandemic. Even Zoom calls and other interactions have been limited on a weekly basis. And because of lockdown restrictions, the NBA Draft combine, where measurements are taken and scrimmages are held, has not happened yet, either. Those in NBA circles are skeptical it will happen at all this year, especially at full-scale.
All of the uncertainty leaves us with a ton of fluidity in this year's draft, particularly for those truly on the fence about their decisions. We'll be tracking all of them in the lead-up to the withdrawal deadline and filing them into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft. The players who have chosen to keep their name in the NBA Draft have their name bolded in the second table.
Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft
|Team
|Player
|Height
|Class
|Jordyn Adams
|6-3
|Freshman
|Abdul Ado
|6-11
|Junior
|Timmy Allen
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Derrick Alston Jr.
|6-9
|Junior
|Jomaru Brown
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Jordan Burns
|6-0
|Junior
|David Collins
|6-3
|Junior
|Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer)
|6-7
|Junior
|Mason Faulkner
|6-1
|Junior
|LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's)
|6-6
|Junior
|Blake Francis
|6-0
|Junior
|Hasahn French
|6-7
|Junior
|Both Gach (Transferring from Utah)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college)
|6-9
|Freshman
|Grant Golden
|6-10
|Junior
|Jacob Gilyard
|5-9
|Junior
|Jayvon Graves
|6-3
|Junior
|Darin Green Jr.
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jordan Goodwin
|6-3
|Junior
|Jalen Hill
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Feron Hunt
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Chance Hunter
|6-6
|Sophomore
|DeJon Jarreau
|6-5
|Junior
|Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette)
|6-7
|Junior
|Andre Jones
|6-4
|Junior
|Herbert Jones
|6-7
|Junior
|Kameron Langley
|6-2
|Junior
|Isaiah Livers
|6-7
|Junior
|Tre Mann
|6-4
|Freshman
|Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown)
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida)
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook)
|6-5
|Junior
|Xavier Pinson
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Darius Quisenberry
|6-1
|Sophomore
|Aamir Simms
|6-9
|Junior
|Collin Smith
|6-11
|Junior
|Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana)
|6-7
|Junior
|Parker Stewart
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Terry Taylor
|6-5
|Junior
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|6-10
|Junior
|Alonzo Verge Jr.
|6-3
|Junior
|CJ Walker
|6-1
|Junior
|Ibi Watson
|6-5
|Junior
|Jarrod West
|5-11
|Junior
Players still in NBA Draft
|Player
|School
|Height
|Class
|Precious Achiuwa
|Memphis
|6-9
|Freshman
|Milan Acquaah
|California Baptist
|6-3
|Junior
|Ty-Shon Alexander
|Creighton
|6-4
|Junior
|Cole Anthony
|North Carolina
|6-3
|Freshman
|Joel Ayayi
|Gonzaga
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Brendan Bailey
|Marquette
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Saddiq Bey
|Villanova
|6-8
|Sophomore
|Tyler Bey
|Colorado
|6-7
|Junior
|Jermaine Bishop
|Norfolk State
|6-1
|Junior
|Marcus Burk
|IUPUI
|6-3
|Junior
|Dachon Burke Jr.
|Nebraska
|6-4
|Junior
|Jared Butler
|Baylor
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Manny Camper
|Siena
|6-7
|Junior
|Vernon Carey Jr.
|Duke
|6-10
|Freshman
|Marcus Carr
|Minnesota
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Kofi Cockburn
|Illinois
|7-0
|Freshman
|Zach Cooks
|NJIT
|5-9
|Junior
|Jalen Crutcher
|Dayton
|6-1
|Junior
|Ryan Daly
|St. Joseph's
|6-5
|Junior
|Nate Darling
|Delaware
|6-5
|Junior
|Darius Days
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Dexter Dennis
|Wichita State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Lamine Diane
|CSUN
|6-7
|Sophomore
|Ayo Dosunmu
|Illinois
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Devon Dotson
|Kansas
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Anthony Edwards
|Georgia
|6-5
|Freshman
|CJ Elleby
|Washington State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Malik Fitts
|St. Mary's
|6-8
|Junior
|Malachi Flynn
|San Diego State
|6-1
|Junior
|DJ Funderburk
|NC State
|6-10
|Junior
|Luka Garza
|Iowa
|6-11
|Junior
|Tony Goodwin II
|Redemption Academy (MA)
|6-6
|Post-Graduate
|AJ Green
|Northern Iowa
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Josh Green
|Arizona
|6-6
|Freshman
|Ashton Hagans
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Iowa State
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Josh Hall
|Moravian Prep (NC)
|6-8
|Post-Grad
|Rayshaun Hammonds
|Georgia
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Harris
|Nevada
|6-5
|Junior
|Niven Hart
|Fresno State
|6-5
|Freshman
|Aaron Henry
|Michigan State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Nate Hinton
|Houston
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Jay Huff
|Virginia
|7-1
|Junior
|Elijah Hughes
|Syracuse
|6-6
|Junior
|Damien Jefferson
|Creighton
|6-5
|Junior
|Isaiah Joe
|Arkansas
|6-5
|Sophomore
|Dakari Johnson
|Cape Fear CC (NC)
|6-0
|Freshman
|C.J. Jones
|MTSU
|6-5
|Junior
|Mason Jones
|Arkansas
|6-5
|Junior
|Tre Jones
|Duke
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Corey Kispert
|Gonzaga
|6-7
|Junior
|AJ Lawson
|South Carolina
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Saben Lee
|Vanderbilt
|6-2
|Junior
|Kira Lewis Jr.
|Alabama
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Matt Lewis
|James Madison
|6-5
|Junior
|Denzel Mahoney
|Creighton
|6-5
|Junior
|Makur Maker
|Pacific Academy (CA)
|7-0
|Post-Grad
|Sandro Mamukelashvili
|Seton Hall
|6-11
|Junior
|Nico Mannion
|Arizona
|6-3
|Freshman
|Naji Marshall
|Xavier
|6-7
|Junior
|Kenyon Martin Jr.
|IMG Academy (FL)
|6-7
|Post-Grad
|Remy Martin
|Arizona State
|6-0
|Junior
|Tyrese Maxey
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Freshman
|Mac McClung
|Georgetown
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Jaden McDaniels
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isiaha Mike
|SMU
|6-8
|Junior
|Isaiah Miller
|UNCG
|6-0
|Junior
|Matt Mitchell
|San Diego State
|6-6
|Junior
|EJ Montgomery
|Kentucky
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Aaron Nesmith
|Vanderbilt
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Zeke Nnaji
|Arizona
|6-11
|Freshman
|Obadiah Noel
|Massachusetts-Lowell
|6-4
|Junior
|Jordan Nwora
|Louisville
|6-7
|Junior
|Onyeka Okongwu
|USC
|6-9
|Freshman
|Isaac Okoro
|Auburn
|6-6
|Freshman
|Elijah Olaniyi
|Stony Brook
|6-5
|Junior
|Daniel Oturu
|Minnesota
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Reggie Perry
|Mississippi State
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Filip Petrusev
|Gonzaga
|6-11
|Sophomore
|John Petty Jr.
|Alabama
|6-5
|Junior
|Nate Pierre-Louis
|Temple
|6-4
|Junior
|Xavier Pinson
|Missouri
|6-2
|Sophomore
|Yves Pons
|Tennessee
|6-6
|Junior
|Immanuel Quickley
|Kentucky
|6-3
|Sophomore
|Paul Reed Jr.
|DePaul
|6-9
|Junior
|Nick Richards
|Kentucky
|6-11
|Junior
|Colbey Ross
|Pepperdine
|6-1
|Junior
|Fatts Russell
|Rhode Island
|5-10
|Junior
|Joe Saterfield
|Ranger CC (TX)
|6-4
|Freshman
|Jayden Scrubb
|John A. Logan College (IL)
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Ja'Vonte Smart
|LSU
|6-4
|Sophomore
|Chris Smith
|UCLA
|6-9
|Junior
|Jalen Smith
|Maryland
|6-10
|Sophomore
|Justin Smith
|Indiana
|6-7
|Junior
|Mitchell Smith
|Missouri
|6-10
|Junior
|Stef Smith
|Vermont
|6-1
|Junior
|Ben Stanley
|Hampton
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Cassius Stanley
|Duke
|6-6
|Freshman
|Isaiah Stewart
|Washington
|6-9
|Freshman
|MaCio Teague
|Baylor
|6-3
|Junior
|Tyrell Terry
|Stanford
|6-1
|Freshman
|Justin Thomas
|Morehead State
|5-11
|Junior
|Ethan Thompson
|Oregon State
|6-5
|Junior
|Xavier Tillman Sr.
|Michigan State
|6-8
|Junior
|Jeremiah Tilmon
|Missouri
|6-10
|Junior
|Obi Toppin
|Dayton
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Jordan Tucker
|Butler
|6-7
|Junior
|Devin Vassell
|Florida State
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Chris Vogt
|Cincinnati
|7-1
|Junior
|CJ Walker
|Ohio State
|6-1
|Junior
|Trendon Watford
|LSU
|6-9
|Freshman
|Ibi Watson
|Dayton
|6-5
|Junior
|Nick Weatherspoon
|Mississippi State
|6-2
|Junior
|Kaleb Wesson
|Ohio State
|6-9
|Junior
|Jarrod West
|Marshall
|5-11
|Junior
|Romello White
|Arizona State
|6-8
|Junior
|Kahlil Whitney
|Kentucky
|6-6
|Freshman
|DeAndre Williams
|Evansville
|6-9
|Sophomore
|Emmitt Williams
|LSU
|6-6
|Sophomore
|Keith Williams
|Cincinnati
|6-5
|Junior
|Patrick Williams
|Florida State
|6-8
|Freshman
|James Wiseman
|Memphis
|7-1
|Freshman
|Robert Woodard II
|Mississippi State
|6-7
|Sophomore
|McKinley Wright IV
|Colorado
|6-0
|Junior
|Omer Yurtseven
|Georgetown
|7-0
|Junior
Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and remain NBA eligibility.