Watch Now: College Basketball 2020-21 Season Outlook Amid COVID-19 Concerns (5:45)

More than 160 college underclassmen filed for early-entry into the 2020 NBA Draft and go through the draft process. However, with the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the lack of opportunities thus far afforded those testing the waters this year, it seems likely that a significant number of those players could opt to return to the safety net of their respective colleges and withdraw from the draft.  

By next week's Aug. 3 NCAA deadline underclassmen must formally decide if they want to return to college. Already more than two dozen of the 163 underclassmen have already opted to return, as colleges have already begun welcoming returning players back to campus. With the withdrawal deadline looming, more are expected to soon follow suit.

The motivations for doing so may be due to inopportunity just as much as it is to timing. Underclassmen have been unable to workout privately for NBA teams or interview face-to-face because of the pandemic. Even Zoom calls and other interactions have been limited on a weekly basis. And because of lockdown restrictions, the NBA Draft combine, where measurements are taken and scrimmages are held, has not happened yet, either. Those in NBA circles are skeptical it will happen at all this year, especially at full-scale. 

All of the uncertainty leaves us with a ton of fluidity in this year's draft, particularly for those truly on the fence about their decisions. We'll be tracking all of them in the lead-up to the withdrawal deadline and filing them into two separate tables below: those who have opted to return and those who are still in the draft. The players who have chosen to keep their name in the NBA Draft have their name bolded in the second table. 

Players who are withdrawing from NBA Draft

TeamPlayerHeightClass
Jordyn Adams 6-3 Freshman
Abdul Ado 6-11 Junior
Timmy Allen 6-6 Sophomore
Derrick Alston Jr. 6-9 Junior
Jomaru Brown 6-2 Sophomore
Jordan Burns 6-0 Junior
David Collins 6-3 Junior
Nojel Eastern (Plans to transfer) 6-7 Junior
Mason Faulkner 6-1 Junior
LJ Figueroa (transferring from St. John's) 6-6 Junior
Blake Francis 6-0 Junior
Hasahn French 6-7 Junior
Both Gach (Transferring from Utah) 6-6 Sophomore
Alonzo Gaffney (Transferring to junior college) 6-9 Freshman
Grant Golden 6-10 Junior
Jacob Gilyard 5-9 Junior
Jayvon Graves 6-3 Junior
Darin Green Jr. 6-4 Freshman
Jordan Goodwin 6-3 Junior
Jalen Hill 6-10 Sophomore
Feron Hunt 6-8 Sophomore
Chance Hunter 6-6 Sophomore
DeJon Jarreau 6-5 Junior
Jalen Johnson (Transfer from Louisiana-Lafayette) 6-7 Junior
Andre Jones 6-4 Junior
Herbert Jones 6-7 Junior
Kameron Langley 6-2 Junior
Isaiah Livers 6-7 Junior
Tre Mann 6-4 Freshman
Mac McClung (transfer from Georgetown) 6-2 Sophomore
Isaiah Miller 6-0 Junior
Andrew Nembhard (transfer from Florida) 6-5 Sophomore
Elijah Olaniyi (transfer from Stony Brook) 6-5 Junior
Xavier Pinson 6-2 Sophomore
Darius Quisenberry 6-1 Sophomore
Aamir Simms 6-9 Junior
Collin Smith 6-11 Junior
Mitchell Smith 6-10 Junior
Justin Smith (transfer from Indiana) 6-7 Junior
Parker Stewart 6-5 Sophomore
Terry Taylor 6-5 Junior
Jeremiah Tilmon 6-10 Junior
Alonzo Verge Jr. 6-3 Junior
Chris Vogt 7-1 Junior
CJ Walker 6-1 Junior
Ibi Watson 6-5 Junior
Jarrod West 5-11 Junior

Players still in NBA Draft

PlayerSchoolHeightClass
Precious Achiuwa Memphis 6-9 Freshman
Milan Acquaah California Baptist 6-3 Junior
Ty-Shon Alexander Creighton 6-4 Junior
Cole Anthony North Carolina 6-3 Freshman
Joel Ayayi Gonzaga 6-5 Sophomore
Brendan Bailey Marquette 6-8 Sophomore
Saddiq Bey Villanova 6-8 Sophomore
Tyler Bey Colorado 6-7 Junior
Jermaine Bishop Norfolk State 6-1 Junior
Marcus Burk IUPUI 6-3 Junior
Dachon Burke Jr. Nebraska 6-4 Junior
Jared Butler Baylor 6-3 Sophomore
Manny Camper Siena 6-7 Junior
Vernon Carey Jr. Duke 6-10 Freshman
Marcus Carr Minnesota 6-2 Sophomore
Kofi Cockburn Illinois 7-0 Freshman
Zach Cooks NJIT 5-9 Junior
Jalen Crutcher Dayton 6-1 Junior
Ryan Daly St. Joseph's 6-5 Junior
Nate Darling Delaware 6-5 Junior
Darius Days LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Dexter Dennis Wichita State 6-5 Sophomore
Lamine Diane CSUN 6-7 Sophomore
Ayo Dosunmu Illinois 6-5 Sophomore
Devon Dotson Kansas 6-2 Sophomore
Anthony Edwards Georgia 6-5 Freshman
CJ Elleby Washington State 6-6 Sophomore
Malik Fitts St. Mary's 6-8 Junior
Malachi Flynn San Diego State 6-1 Junior
DJ Funderburk NC State 6-10 Junior
Luka Garza Iowa 6-11 Junior
Tony Goodwin II Redemption Academy (MA) 6-6 Post-Graduate
AJ Green Northern Iowa 6-4 Sophomore
Josh Green Arizona 6-6 Freshman
Ashton Hagans Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Tyrese Haliburton Iowa State 6-5 Sophomore
Josh Hall Moravian Prep (NC) 6-8 Post-Grad
Rayshaun Hammonds Georgia 6-9 Junior
Jalen Harris Nevada 6-5 Junior
Niven Hart Fresno State 6-5 Freshman
Aaron Henry Michigan State 6-6 Sophomore
Nate Hinton Houston 6-5 Sophomore
Jay Huff Virginia 7-1 Junior
Elijah Hughes Syracuse 6-6 Junior
Damien Jefferson Creighton 6-5 Junior
Isaiah Joe Arkansas 6-5 Sophomore
Dakari Johnson Cape Fear CC (NC) 6-0 Freshman
C.J. Jones MTSU 6-5 Junior
Mason Jones Arkansas 6-5 Junior
Tre Jones Duke 6-3 Sophomore
Corey Kispert Gonzaga 6-7 Junior
AJ Lawson South Carolina 6-6 Sophomore
Saben Lee Vanderbilt 6-2 Junior
Kira Lewis Jr. Alabama 6-3 Sophomore
Matt Lewis James Madison 6-5 Junior
Denzel Mahoney Creighton 6-5 Junior
Makur Maker Pacific Academy (CA) 7-0 Post-Grad
Sandro Mamukelashvili Seton Hall 6-11 Junior
Nico Mannion Arizona 6-3 Freshman
Naji Marshall Xavier 6-7 Junior
Kenyon Martin Jr. IMG Academy (FL) 6-7 Post-Grad
Remy Martin Arizona State 6-0 Junior
Tyrese Maxey Kentucky 6-3 Freshman
Mac McClung Georgetown 6-2 Sophomore
Jaden McDaniels Washington 6-9 Freshman
Isiaha Mike SMU 6-8 Junior
Matt Mitchell San Diego State 6-6 Junior
EJ Montgomery Kentucky 6-10 Sophomore
Aaron Nesmith Vanderbilt 6-6 Sophomore
Zeke Nnaji Arizona 6-11 Freshman
Obadiah Noel Massachusetts-Lowell 6-4 Junior
Jordan Nwora Louisville 6-7 Junior
Onyeka Okongwu USC 6-9 Freshman
Isaac Okoro Auburn 6-6 Freshman
Elijah Olaniyi Stony Brook 6-5 Junior
Daniel Oturu Minnesota 6-10 Sophomore
Reggie Perry Mississippi State 6-10 Sophomore
Filip Petrusev Gonzaga 6-11 Sophomore
John Petty Jr. Alabama 6-5 Junior
Nate Pierre-Louis Temple 6-4 Junior
Yves Pons Tennessee 6-6 Junior
Immanuel Quickley Kentucky 6-3 Sophomore
Paul Reed Jr. DePaul 6-9 Junior
Nick Richards Kentucky 6-11 Junior
Colbey Ross Pepperdine 6-1 Junior
Fatts Russell Rhode Island 5-10 Junior
Joe Saterfield Ranger CC (TX) 6-4 Freshman
Jayden Scrubb John A. Logan College (IL) 6-6 Sophomore
Ja'Vonte Smart LSU 6-4 Sophomore
Chris Smith UCLA 6-9 Junior
Jalen Smith Maryland 6-10 Sophomore
Justin Smith Indiana 6-7 Junior
Mitchell Smith Missouri 6-10 Junior
Stef Smith Vermont 6-1 Junior
Ben Stanley Hampton 6-6 Sophomore
Cassius Stanley Duke 6-6 Freshman
Isaiah Stewart Washington 6-9 Freshman
MaCio Teague Baylor 6-3 Junior
Tyrell Terry Stanford 6-1 Freshman
Justin Thomas Morehead State 5-11 Junior
Ethan Thompson Oregon State 6-5 Junior
Xavier Tillman Sr. Michigan State 6-8 Junior
Obi Toppin Dayton 6-9 Sophomore
Jordan Tucker Butler 6-7 Junior
Devin Vassell Florida State 6-6 Sophomore
CJ Walker Ohio State 6-1 Junior
Trendon Watford LSU 6-9 Freshman
Ibi Watson Dayton 6-5 Junior
Nick Weatherspoon Mississippi State 6-2 Junior
Kaleb Wesson Ohio State 6-9 Junior
Jarrod West Marshall 5-11 Junior
Romello White Arizona State 6-8 Junior
Kahlil Whitney Kentucky 6-6 Freshman
DeAndre Williams Evansville 6-9 Sophomore
Emmitt Williams LSU 6-6 Sophomore
Keith Williams Cincinnati 6-5 Junior
Patrick Williams Florida State 6-8 Freshman
James Wiseman Memphis 7-1 Freshman
Robert Woodard II Mississippi State 6-7 Sophomore
McKinley Wright IV Colorado 6-0 Junior
Omer Yurtseven Georgetown 7-0 Junior

Note: Players in bold are believed to be staying in draft. Players have until Aug. 3 to withdraw and retain NCAA eligibility.