2020 NBA Draft: Vanderbilt star Aaron Nesmith, a projected first-rounder, declares and intends to hire agent
Nesmith is a first-round prospect with a chance to rise into the lottery
Vanderbilt star Aaron Nesmith, one of the best shooters in all of college basketball this season, declared for the 2020 NBA Draft on Thursday with the intentions of forgoing his remaining college eligibility.
"I have decided to enter the 2020 NBA Draft and intend to hire an agent," he said in a post on his social media. "I am so grateful for what life has brought me so far and I cannot wait for this next step in my journey."
Nesmith, a sophomore, averaged 23.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for Vandy last season while shooting 52.2% from 3-point range. He played in just 14 games due to a right foot injury that effectively ended his season but finished No. 1 in the SEC in points per game and 3-point percentage.
Nesmith's interest from teams picking in the lottery of this draft will be vast given his talents shooting it with pinpoint accuracy from long range. And his selling point should be clear: he's the best pure shooter in this draft class.
Nesmith ranks No. 16 on my Big Board and No. 5 among all players at his position.
