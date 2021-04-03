The 2021 Final Four will take center stage of the college basketball world on Saturday as the journey toward crowning a new Division I national champion is reaching its destination. No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Houston and No. 11 UCLA are the four teams left standing after all the NCAA Tournament craziness over the past few weeks, and one of them will end Monday night as the first national champion in college basketball since Virginia captured the crown in 2019.

The Zags are the top storyline as they look to complete a perfect season under Mark Few. It would end a pair of droughts in the process. Gonzaga, for all its success over the years, has never won a national title under Few and is making just its second appearance in the Final Four. If they win the title, it will also be the first undefeated champion in the sport since Indiana in 1976 under Bobby Knight.

Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.

March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket.

March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 5:14 p.m. (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 8:34 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

National Championship



Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium