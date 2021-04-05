A new national champion for college basketball will be crowned on Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. After starting with 68 teams all making the journey to the Hoosier State, only No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Baylor are left standing with the chance to claim their first championship. Both teams have had fairly easy roads to this game, save for Gonzaga's last.

But thanks to freshman Jalen Suggs, who nailed a miracle 3-pointer as time expired in overtime, the Zags are heading to their second national title game in school history. They came up short in 2017 against North Carolina, but now get the chance to right that wrong and make history as the first undefeated champions since Indiana in 1976. But Baylor won't be an easy task as it looks for its first title in school history as well.

Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.

March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket.

March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 9:20 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)



