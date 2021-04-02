The college basketball season is almost over. The whirlwind of conference tournaments leading into the NCAA Tournament has reach its apex with the Final Four slated to begin on Saturday night in Indianapolis. The four teams left standing to clash for the right to hoist the national title are No. 1 Gonzaga, No. 1 Baylor, No. 2 Houston and No. 11 UCLA.

The Bruins are an underdog, but they are hardly a Cinderella. UCLA holds the record for most national championships in D-I with 11. However, it hasn't cut down the nets since 1995 after all the success of the John Wooden era. Now, nearly 25 years later, the Bruins have a chance to pull off two more upsets and add another banner to the arena. Meanwhile, the Zags would like to hang their first. It's been as dominant a season as any for Gonzaga with only one opponent even getting within single digits all season. Now, the Bulldogs look to finish the job as the first undefeated champion since Indiana in 1976.

Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 5:14 p.m. (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 8:34 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

National Championship



Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium