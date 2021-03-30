There are five games remaining in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. Remember: more games are coming Tuesday evening. That's because, for the first time in tournament history, the Elite Eight is being held on a Monday and Tuesday. The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated scheduling amendments for this season. As a result, the gap between the end of the "second weekend" and the Saturday of the Final Four will be shorter than it's been in more than 50 years.

We already know half the Final Four: No. 2 Houston and No. X XXXX advanced Monday night. It's been decades since each school made it this far in the NCAA Tournament.

Houston's become the first team in history to advance to the Final Four by not having to play a single-digit seed. The Cougars last made this stage in 1984. For Baylor, it's back in the Final Four for the first time in 71 years. For Arkansas, a return to the Final Four after a 26-year drought.

Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Elite Eight

Tuesday, March 29

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 7:15 p.m. (6) USC vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TBS (watch live) 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (1) Michigan

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS (watch live)

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium