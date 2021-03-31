We've gone from 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament and now we are down to four. That's right, the Final Four is set. No. 2 seed Houston will play No. 1 seed Baylor in the first National Semifinal before No. 1 seed Gonzaga No. 11 UCLA in the other National Semifinal.
Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.
March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket.
March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
All times Eastern
2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule
Final Four
Saturday, April 3
Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV/Results
|5:14 p.m.
|(2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
|8:34 p.m.
|(11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
|CBS (watch live)
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium