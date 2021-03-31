We've gone from 68 teams in the NCAA Tournament and now we are down to four. That's right, the Final Four is set. No. 2 seed Houston will play No. 1 seed Baylor in the first National Semifinal before No. 1 seed Gonzaga No. 11 UCLA in the other National Semifinal.

Below, the tip times for the rest of the NCAA Tournament, including national semifinals and title game that will air on CBS.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Final Four

Saturday, April 3

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 5:14 p.m. (2) Houston vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live) 8:34 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (1) Gonzaga

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live)

National Championship



Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium