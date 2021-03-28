College basketball fans have been waiting almost a year for the NCAA Tournament to return since the 2020 edition was cancelled. March Madness has returned, and one thing is certain: it has returned in a greater way than any of us could have expected.

Now, all that's left is 16 teams. After one of the wildest first weekends of March Madness in recent memory, the field is set for the Sweet 16 this weekend. And with just 15 games left in the season, it's time to savor every moment left of this spectacle.

Some of the surprise stories in the sport just continue to roll on. No. 12 seed Oregon State, who needed to win the Pac-12 Tournament just to make the field of 68, is heading to the national quarterfinals after an upset of No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago. The Beavers have been playing lights out for the last month and could advance to their first Final Four since 1963 with one more win. Oregon State is also just the second No. 12 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight.

But there's also been a steadying presence to make the quarterfinals as well in No. 1 seed Baylor. The Bears took down No. 5 seed Villanova to advance to their first Elite Eight since 2012 and the fifth in school history. One more win for Baylor would put them in their first Final Four since 1950.

Every game for the remainder of this NCAA Tournament will be played in a standalone television window. The regional finals on Monday and Tuesday will both tip in the evening.

March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket.

March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions, including a complete preview of every game in the Sweet 16 this weekend below.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Sweet 16

Sunday, March 28

Time (ET Matchup TV 2:10 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS (watch live) 5 p.m. (1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live) 7:15 p.m. (2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl TBS (watch live) 9:45 p.m. (6) USC vs. (7) Oregon

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight



Monday, March 29

Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Results 7:15 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (2) Houston

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 9:57 p.m. (3) Arkansas vs. (1) Baylor

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium