For pretty much the last year college basketball fans have been anticipating the NCAA Tournament to return. And make no mistake,, it arrived last week, and it did so with a bang. And now, all that's left is 16 teams. After one of the wildest first weekends of March Madness in recent memory, the field is set for the Sweet 16 this weekend. And with just 15 games left in the season, it's time to savor every moment left of this spectacle.

There are plenty of storylines left to follow. No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga is still alive and looking to become the first team since Indiana in 1976 to complete an undefeated season as champions. Also still in it are Baylor and Michigan. The Bears need two more wins to reach their first Final Four since 1950 and still have a chance at their first national title. The Wolverines are looking for their first title since 1989 after reaching the championship game in both 2013 and 2018.

Below, you'll find the TV schedule with tip times, venues, channels and announcing teams for the Sweet 16 in this 2021 NCAA Tournament. The scheduling adjustments for this year continue, as next week's regionals will start on Saturday, then the Elite Eight will be played Monday and Tuesday.

Every game for the remainder of this NCAA Tournament will be played in a standalone television window. Four on Saturday, starting in the 2 p.m. ET hour, then repeated again (with slightly different scheduled tip times) for Sunday's regional semifinals. The regional finals on Monday and Tuesday will both tip in the evening (Eastern Time).

All games going forward move to either CBS or TBS, and all games going forward will be held in Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse or Lucas Oil Stadium. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Sweet 16



Saturday, March 27



Time (ET) Matchup TV 2:40 p.m. (8) Loyola Chicago vs. (12) Oregon State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson CBS (watch live) 5:15 p.m. (1) Baylor vs. (5) Villanova

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce CBS (watch live) 7:25 p.m. (3) Arkansas vs. (15) Oral Roberts

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TBS (watch live) 9:55 p.m. (2) Houston vs. (11) Syracuse

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS (watch live)

Sunday, March 28



Time (ET Matchup TV 2:10 p.m. (1) Gonzaga vs. (5) Creighton

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS (watch live) 5 p.m. (1) Michigan vs. (4) Florida State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS (watch live) 7:15 p.m. (2) Alabama vs. (11) UCLA

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl TBS (watch live) 9:45 p.m. (6) USC vs. (7) Oregon

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS (watch live)

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium