The NCAA Tournament continues on Monday, in a rare scheduling quirk for 2021, and by the end of the day the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be complete. Without a doubt, March Madness has made its triumphant return this weekend, and the action that came along with the comeback was really more than fans could have asked.
And it wouldn't be March Madness without a few Cinderella stories to follow. Already, we have four of them worth following over the next week as Loyola Chicago, Oral Roberts, Syracuse and Oregon State are off to the Sweet 16 following magical runs. There's still the potential for three more double-digit seeds to join in on the fun with four in action on Monday.
Below you will find the complete TV schedule for every game from Indiana along with specific tip times for each game and what network those games will be broadcast on from CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.
In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.
All times Eastern
2021 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
- Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
- Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
- Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
- Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
- Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
- Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
- Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
- Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule
Second round
Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
12:10 p.m.
|(7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
CBS (watch live)
2:40 p.m.
|(8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga
Carter Blackburn / Deb Antonelli // Lauren Shehadi
CBS (watch live)
5:15 p.m.
| (14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLA
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
TBS (watch live)
6:10 p.m.
| (13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton
Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl
TNT (watch live)
7:10 p.m.
|(8) LSU vs. (1) Michigan
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
CBS (watch live)
7:45 p.m.
|(5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida State
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
TBS (watch live)
8:45 p.m.
| (10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
TNT (watch live)
9:40 p.m.
|(6) USC vs. (3) Kansas
Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl
CBS (watch live)
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium