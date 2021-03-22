The NCAA Tournament continues on Monday, in a rare scheduling quirk for 2021, and by the end of the day the first two rounds of the 2021 NCAA Tournament will be complete. Without a doubt, March Madness has made its triumphant return this weekend, and the action that came along with the comeback was really more than fans could have asked.

And it wouldn't be March Madness without a few Cinderella stories to follow. Already, we have four of them worth following over the next week as Loyola Chicago, Oral Roberts, Syracuse and Oregon State are off to the Sweet 16 following magical runs. There's still the potential for three more double-digit seeds to join in on the fun with four in action on Monday.

Below you will find the complete TV schedule for every game from Indiana along with specific tip times for each game and what network those games will be broadcast on from CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.

All times Eastern

2021 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson



Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce



Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl



Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson



Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn



Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross



Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi



Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn



2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

Second round



Monday, March 22 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:10 p.m. (7) Oregon vs. (2) Iowa

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce CBS (watch live) 2:40 p.m. (8) Oklahoma vs. (1) Gonzaga

Carter Blackburn / Deb Antonelli // Lauren Shehadi CBS (watch live) 5:15 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (11) UCLA

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TBS (watch live) 6:10 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (5) Creighton

Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl TNT (watch live) 7:10 p.m. (8) LSU vs. (1) Michigan

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross CBS (watch live) 7:45 p.m. (5) Colorado vs. (4) Florida State

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TBS (watch live) 8:45 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (2) Alabama

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce

TNT (watch live) 9:40 p.m. (6) USC vs. (3) Kansas

Ian Eagle / Grant Hill // Jamie Erdahl

CBS (watch live)





Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium