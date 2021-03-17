The greatest time of the year to be a college basketball fan is upon us. For the first time in two years, the NCAA Tournament is back to deliver fantastic storylines, upsets and more with all 68 teams heading to Indiana to compete for a national title. Action tips off on Thursday with the First Four before giving way to the first round on Friday and Saturday. In all, 67 games will take place from the state of Indiana over the next three weeks.

Below you will find the complete TV schedule for all 67 games tip off from Indiana along with specific tip times for each game and what network those games will be broadcast on from CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online. All times Eastern

2021 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson



Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce



Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl



Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson



Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn



Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross



Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi



Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn



2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

First Four

Thursday, March 18

Time (ET) Matchup TV 5:10 p.m. (16) Texas Southern vs. (16) Mount St. Mary's

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn truTV 6:27 p.m. (11) Drake vs. (11) Wichita State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS 8:40 p.m. (16) Appalachian State vs. (16) Norfolk State

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin / Avery Johnson // Evan Washburn truTV 9:57 p.m. (11) UCLA vs. (11) Michigan State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS

First round

Friday, March 19

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS 12:45 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi truTV 1:15 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TBS 1:45 p.m. (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn TNT 3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 3:30 p.m. (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 4 p.m. (9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson TBS 4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi TNT 6:25 p.m. (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TBS 7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 7:15 p.m. (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn truTV 7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross TNT 9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson

Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 9:57 p.m. (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson TNT

Saturday, March 20

Time (ET) Matchup TV 12:15 p.m. (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross CBS 12:45 p.m. (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce truTV 1:15 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TBS 1:45 p.m. (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn TNT 3 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 3:30 p.m. (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 4 p.m. (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross TBS 4:30 p.m. (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TNT 6:25 p.m. (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TBS 7:10 p.m. (10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl CBS 7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia

Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn truTV 7:25 p.m. (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma

Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross TNT 9:20 p.m. (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce TBS 9:40 p.m. (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross CBS 9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross truTV 9:57 p.m. (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon

Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

