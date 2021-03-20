Believe it or not, after waiting nearly two years, half of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament has come and gone. March Madness has made its triumphant return this weekend, and the action that came along with the comeback was really more than fans could have asked.
The Big Dance delivered again, offering up multiple double-digit-seed upsets and a number of gripping finishes. This tournament always delivers; Friday was a refreshing reminder of that very thing. No. 2 Ohio State getting felled in overtime to No. 15 Oral Roberts marked the ninth time in tournament history that a No. 15 topped a mighty opponent in the first round. It's ORU's first win in the Dance since 1974, to boot.
The other feel-good upset also required OT: No. 13 North Texas held Purdue scoreless through the first four minutes of the bonus session on its way to a takedown of Purdue. The Big Ten took some lumps.
What will Saturday bring? Sixteen more first-round games await.
Below you will find the complete TV schedule for all 67 games tip off from Indiana along with specific tip times for each game and what network those games will be broadcast on from CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.
In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.
All times Eastern
2021 March Madness announcing teams
Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter
- Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
- Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
- Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
- Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
- Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
- Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
- Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
- Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
- Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
- Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule
First round
Friday, March 19
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
| (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
CBS
|12:45 p.m.
| (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
truTV
|1:15 p.m.
| (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
TBS
|1:45 p.m.
| (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
TNT
|3 p.m.
| (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
CBS
|3:30 p.m.
| (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
truTV
|4 p.m.
|(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
TBS
|4:30 p.m.
| (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
TNT
|6:25 p.m.
| (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
TBS
|7:10 p.m.
| (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
CBS
|7:15 p.m.
| (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
truTV
|7:25 p.m.
| (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
TNT
|9:20 p.m.
| (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
TBS
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
CBS
|9:50 p.m.
| (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
truTV
|9:57 p.m.
| (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
TNT
Saturday, March 20
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
|12:15 p.m.
| (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
|CBS
|12:45 p.m.
| (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|truTV
|1:15 p.m.
| (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
|TBS
|1:45 p.m.
| (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
|TNT
|3 p.m.
| (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|3:30 p.m.
| (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV
|4 p.m.
| (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
|TBS
|4:30 p.m.
| (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TNT
|6:25 p.m.
| (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
|TBS
|7:10 p.m.
|(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|CBS
|7:15 p.m.
| (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
|truTV
|7:25 p.m.
| (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
|TNT
|9:20 p.m.
| (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
|TBS
|9:40 p.m.
| (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
|CBS
|9:50 p.m.
| (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
|truTV
|9:57 p.m.
| (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn
|TNT
Second round
Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|TV
12:10 p.m.
|(1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
CBS
2:40 p.m.
|(1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
CBS
5:15 p.m.
| (3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
CBS
6:10 p.m.
| (3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
TNT
7:10 p.m.
| (2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood// Lauren Shehadi
TBS
7:45 p.m.
|(7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // TBD
truTV
8:45 p.m.
| (5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
TNT
9:40 p.m.
|(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson
TBS
Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium
Sweet 16
Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse
Elite Eight
Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
Final Four
Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium
National Championship
Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium