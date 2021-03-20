march-madness.jpg
Getty Images

Believe it or not, after waiting nearly two years, half of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament has come and gone. March Madness has made its triumphant return this weekend, and the action that came along with the comeback was really more than fans could have asked. 

The Big Dance delivered again, offering up multiple double-digit-seed upsets and a number of gripping finishes. This tournament always delivers; Friday was a refreshing reminder of that very thing. No. 2 Ohio State getting felled in overtime to No. 15 Oral Roberts marked the ninth time in tournament history that a No. 15 topped a mighty opponent in the first round. It's ORU's first win in the Dance since 1974, to boot. 

The other feel-good upset also required OT: No. 13 North Texas held Purdue scoreless through the first four minutes of the bonus session on its way to a takedown of Purdue. The Big Ten took some lumps. 

What will Saturday bring? Sixteen more first-round games await. 

Below you will find the complete TV schedule for all 67 games tip off from Indiana along with specific tip times for each game and what network those games will be broadcast on from CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online. 

All times Eastern

2021 March Madness announcing teams

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

  • Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson
  • Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce
  • Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
  • Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner  // Dana Jacobson
  • Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn
  • Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross
  • Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross
  • Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi
  • Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross
  • Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

First round

Friday, March 19

Time (ET)MatchupTV
12:15 p.m. (10) Virginia Tech vs. (7) Florida
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson		CBS (watch live)
12:45 p.m. (14) Colgate vs. (3) Arkansas
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi		truTV (watch live)
1:15 p.m. (16) Drexel vs. (1) Illinois
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner  // Dana Jacobson		TBS (watch live)
1:45 p.m. (11) Utah State vs. (6) Texas Tech
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn		TNT (watch live)
3 p.m. (15) Oral Roberts vs. (2) Ohio State
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl		CBS (watch live)
3:30 p.m. (16) Hartford vs. (1) Baylor
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross		truTV (watch live)
4 p.m.(9) Georgia Tech vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson		TBS (watch live)
4:30 p.m. (12) Oregon State vs. (5) Tennessee
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi		TNT (watch live)
6:25 p.m. (13) Liberty vs. (4) Oklahoma State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner  // Dana Jacobson		TBS (watch live)
7:10 p.m. (9) Wisconsin vs. (8) North Carolina
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl		CBS (watch live)
7:15 p.m. (15) Cleveland State vs. (2) Houston
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn		truTV (watch live)
7:25 p.m. (13) North Texas vs. (4) Purdue
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross		TNT (watch live)
9:20 p.m. (10) Rutgers vs. (7) Clemson
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood // Lauren Shehadi		TBS (watch live)
9:40 p.m. (11) Syracuse vs. (6) San Diego State
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson		CBS (watch live)
9:50 p.m. (14) Morehead State vs. (3) West Virginia
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross		truTV (watch live)
9:57 p.m. (12) Winthrop vs. (5) Villanova
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner  // Dana Jacobson		TNT (watch live)

Saturday, March 20

Time (ET)MatchupTV
12:15 p.m. (12) Georgetown vs. (5) Colorado
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross		CBS
12:45 p.m. (13) UNC Greensboro vs. (4) Florida State
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		truTV
1:15 p.m. (14) Eastern Washington vs. (3) Kansas
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn		TBS
1:45 p.m. (9) St. Bonaventure vs. (8) LSU
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn		TNT
3 p.m. (16) Mount St. Mary's/Texas Southern vs. (1) Michigan
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl		CBS
3:30 p.m. (12) UC Santa Barbara vs. (5) Creighton
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross		truTV
4 p.m. (15) Iona vs. (2) Alabama
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross		TBS
4:30 p.m. (11) Wichita St./Drake vs. (6) USC
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		TNT
6:25 p.m. (15) Grand Canyon vs. (2) Iowa
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn		TBS
7:10 p.m.(10) Maryland vs. (7) UConn
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl		CBS
7:15 p.m. (13) Ohio vs. (4) Virginia
Carter Blackburn / Debbie Antonelli // Evan Washburn		truTV
7:25 p.m. (9) Missouri vs. (8) Oklahoma
Tom McCarthy / Avery Johnson // AJ Ross		TNT
9:20 p.m. (16) Norfolk St./Appalachian St. vs. (1) Gonzaga
Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce		TBS
9:40 p.m. (11) Michigan St./UCLA vs. (6) BYU
Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // AJ Ross		CBS
9:50 p.m. (14) Abilene Christian vs. (3) Texas
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // AJ Ross		truTV
9:57 p.m. (10) VCU vs. (7) Oregon
Brad Nessler / Steve Lavin // Evan Washburn		TNT

Second round

Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Time (ET)MatchupTV

12:10 p.m.

(1) Illinois vs. (8) Loyola Chicago
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

2:40 p.m.

(1) Baylor vs. (9) Wisconsin
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

CBS (watch live)

5:15 p.m.

(3) West Virginia vs. (11) Syracuse
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

CBS (watch live)

6:10 p.m.

(3) Arkansas vs. (6) Texas Tech
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

TNT (watch live)

7:10 p.m.

(2) Houston vs. (10) Rutgers
Spero Dedes / Brendan Haywood// Lauren Shehadi

TBS (watch live)

7:45 p.m.

(7) Florida vs. (15) Oral Roberts
Lisa Byington / Steve Smith // TBD

truTV (watch live)

8:45 p.m.

(5) Villanova vs. (13) North Texas
Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

TNT (watch live)

9:40 p.m. 

(4) Oklahoma State vs. (12) Oregon State
Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner // Dana Jacobson

TBS (watch live)

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)
Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)
Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)
Lucas Oil Stadium