Believe it or not, after waiting nearly two years, half of the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament has come and gone. March Madness has made its triumphant return this weekend, and the action that came along with the comeback was really more than fans could have asked.

The Big Dance delivered again, offering up multiple double-digit-seed upsets and a number of gripping finishes. This tournament always delivers; Friday was a refreshing reminder of that very thing. No. 2 Ohio State getting felled in overtime to No. 15 Oral Roberts marked the ninth time in tournament history that a No. 15 topped a mighty opponent in the first round. It's ORU's first win in the Dance since 1974, to boot.

The other feel-good upset also required OT: No. 13 North Texas held Purdue scoreless through the first four minutes of the bonus session on its way to a takedown of Purdue. The Big Ten took some lumps.

What will Saturday bring? Sixteen more first-round games await.

Below you will find the complete TV schedule for all 67 games tip off from Indiana along with specific tip times for each game and what network those games will be broadcast on from CBS, TNT, TBS and truTV. March Madness wouldn't be complete without a bracket, so be sure to grab an NCAA Tournament printable bracket before action begins on Friday.

In total, CBS will broadcast 24 games, while Turner Sports will air 43 across its three networks (TBS, TNT and truTV). March Madness Live will again be your home for live streaming access to the 2021 NCAA Tournament with all 67 games being aired live online.

All times Eastern

2021 NCAA Tournament dates, schedule

First round



Friday, March 19

Saturday, March 20

Second round



Sunday, March 21 -- Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Monday, March 22 -- Noon start (CBS, TBS, TNT, truTV)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Lucas Oil Stadium

Sweet 16

Saturday, March 27 -- 2 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Sunday, March 28 -- 1 p.m. start (CBS, TBS)

Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse

Elite Eight

Monday, March 29 -- 7 p.m. start (CBS)

Tuesday, March 30 -- 6 p.m. start (TBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

Final Four

Saturday, April 3 -- 5 p.m. start (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium

National Championship

Monday, April 5 -- 9 p.m. (CBS)

Lucas Oil Stadium