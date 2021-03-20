With as much excitement March Madness brings to college hoops fans everywhere, it is also a source of much frustration and, well, sadness as a result of all the teams that end up losing on the way to one team winning a national title. This isn't just for the fans of those particular teams, but for those who filled out their brackets with the expectation of certain teams winning certain matchups.

This brings us to the various upsets that happened and the brackets that were busted as a result. With South Regional No. 15 seed Oral Roberts upsetting No. 2 seed Ohio State 75-72 in an absolute shocker on Friday, 97% of CBS Sports Bracket Games users had the Buckeyes knocking out the Golden Eagles in the first round. To make matters worse for some of those OSU supporters, 4% of all Bracket Games players had the Buckeyes winning the whole shebang.

It should come as no surprise, then, that the number of perfect brackets left are quite low. The Buckeyes loss brought down the number of unblemished entries to a whopping 0.2% of all players. But that's not as low as things could go, thanks to later results in the day. No. 12 seed Oregon State defeating No. 5 seed Tennessee in the Midwest Regional brought that percentage even further to .05% of all remaining perfect.

By the time this all shook out, the sun was still up on the East Coast on the first actual day of the tournament. Truly, the Madness in March Madness is in full effect.